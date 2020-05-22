Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 22, 2020
Friday, 22 May 2020, 11:38 HKT/SGT
Share:
Construction Expert Breezecoin (BRZE) Expands Further, Listed on CoinTiger Crypto Exchange
- Breezecoin is a real estate focused utility token issued by Breeze de Mar, a successor of Akpinar Group, a German construction group established in 1960.
- Following the listing on Bithumb Global, this is the second listing of Breezecoin within a month.
- The spot trading of Breezecoin against BTC will be open at 08:00 on May 22, 2020 (UTC).

UK, May 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Breezecoin (BRZE), a real estate-backed cryptocurrency issued by Breeze de Mar, which is a real estate company with over 60 years of experience in the field, will be listed on the cryptocurrency exchange CoinTiger on May 22, 2020 (UTC). This is the second listing of Breezecoin following its recent one on Bithumb Global in late April.




Breeze de Mar is a UK-based real estate investment company and the successor of Akpinar Group, which is one of the rooted construction companies in Germany and has been serving the construction and real estate sectors on building commercial and residential complexes, as well as manufacturing areas since 1960.

Unlike most of the other cryptocurrencies, Breezecoin is tied to physical assets, namely real estate assets. Breezecoin is a currency used within the Breeze de Mar resort ecosystem. Customers can pay for services, food and beverages, and even buy a property with Breezecoin in Breeze de Mar locations.

"We're very excited about the listing of Breezecoin on a reputable Asian cryptocurrency exchange. Our plan is to expand further and establish footprints in more foreign markets. We're committed to be the first construction company to leverage the technology of blockchain and bring an impact to our industry," said Harald Kendzia, CEO of Breezecoin.

The deposits of Breezecoin will be available from 08:00 May 21, 2020 (UTC). Trading will open at 08:00 May 22, 2020 (UTC), while withdrawals will open at 08:00 May 25, 2020 (UTC). Customers at CoinTiger can also participate in the BRZE trading contest to win up to 2,000 BRZE.

About Breezecoin
Breezecoin (BRZE) is a real estate-backed cryptocurrency issued by Breeze de Mar, a brand owned by a UK-based real estate investment company Breeze de Mar LTD.

About Breeze de Mar
Breeze de Mar is the successor of Akpinar Group which is one of the rooted construction companies in Germany and has been serving the construction and real estate sectors on building commercial and residential complexes, manufacturing areas since 1960.

About CoinTiger
CoinTiger is a global digital asset exchange based in Singapore. CoinTiger boasts over 2.8 million registered users across 40+ countries, and has more than 120,000 daily active users. In addition to being a prominent exchange platform, CoinTiger also provides financial services, consulting, and funding to support the growth of promising blockchain projects. CoinTiger consistently ranks as one of the top 30 global exchanges by trading volume.




May 22, 2020 11:38 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech/Chains
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Highly Effective Disaster Prevention with Retarus Email Continuity  
May 22, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
Mazda Begins Providing, Virtual Racing Car, Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept Online  
May 22, 2020 13:26 HKT/SGT
Construction Expert Breezecoin (BRZE) Expands Further, Listed on CoinTiger Crypto Exchange  
May 22, 2020 11:38 HKT/SGT
Bigtincan(R) Recognized by SIIA as Best Sales Enablement Platform  
May 21, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
'e5 Consortium' Established to Promote Zero-Emission Electric Vessel  
May 21, 2020 14:34 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Decides Not to Participate in 2020 Edition of Nurburgring 24 Hours  
May 21, 2020 13:19 HKT/SGT
Singapore Vet 2020 to be Postponed  
May 21, 2020 10:10 HKT/SGT
OmniSci Records Best Quarter in Company History  
May 21, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu RunMyProcess Drives Next Phase of Digital Transformation in Business Processes with DigitalSuite ProcessModeler  
May 21, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) back to black in 1Q2020  
May 20, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
MOVE Virtual Asia
10   June
Online
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
23  -  24   June
Singapore
EduTECH Virtual Asia
23  -  26   June
Online
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Seamless Virtual 2020
15  -  16   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       