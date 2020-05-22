Friday, 22 May 2020, 16:38 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Infocus International Group Join the 3rd Annual POWER WEEK AFRICA in Johannesburg, South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Are you ready for the new challenges & opportunities as power markets around the world evolve?







Specially designed for the African electric power & energy industry, POWER WEEK AFRICA (14-18 September 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa) is the 3rd annual international conference & summit delivering a unique experience for each day of the event. You are guaranteed 5 days of premium networking opportunities that are inclusive of a 2-day main conference, 5 supplementary workshops, multiple case studies from a wide array of perspectives, expert opinions, and unrivaled insights into the African electric power & energy market prospects.



The conference promises valuable insights on a diverse range of topics that are critical to the African electric power & energy industry today - renewable energy, climate change & environment, energy transition, energy efficiency, funding, investment facilitation, energy access, policies & regulations, tariffs, capacity development, technology, solar, off-grid, public-private partnerships, energy storage, digitalization, affordability, energy mix, private sector participation and so much more.



Global energy leaders who have confirmed to speak:

- Abubakar Sani Sambo, Chairman, Ministerial Task Force on Power, Nigeria

- Haliru Dikko, Commissioner, ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority

- Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, Executive Secretary, Energy Commission, Ghana

- Abubakar Malah Umar, Director, Energy Commission, Nigeria

- Cyprian Nyakundi, Director, Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Kenya

- Ibilola Amao, Governing Council Member, Energy Institute, United Kingdom

- Greg Austin, Managing Director, Juwi Renewable Energies, South Africa

- Geoffrey Mabea, Executive Secretary, Energy Regulators Association of East Africa

- Ademola Adesina, CEO, Rensource Energy, Nigeria

- William Price, CEO, Enel Green Power, South Africa

- Ato Gyasi, Senior Director, Africa Finance Corporation, Nigeria

- Wido Schnabel, Director, Canadian Solar

- Chris Chijiutomi, Director, CDC Group, United Kingdom

- Brian Dames, CEO, African Rainbow Energy & Power, South Africa

- Simon Hodson, CEO, Gridworks, United Kingdom

- Chris Flavin, Director, Gridworks, United Kingdom

- Mikhail Nikomarov, CEO, Bushveld Energy, South Africa

- Peter Pechtl, Managing Director, ENEXSA, Austria

- Alexander Schonfeldt, Managing Director & COO, Enerox, Austria

- Jose Maria Lopez, Director, MRC Consultants & Transaction Advisers, Spain

- Aleem Tharani, Partner, Bowmans, Kenya

- Dumisani Tembo, Partner, AB & David, Zambia

- Kieran Whyte, Partner, Baker McKenzie, South Africa

- Gabriel Kroes, Senior Energy Specialist, DNV GL, South Africa

- James Sherwood, Principal, Rocky Mountain Institute, United States of America

...and many more



The POWER WEEK ASIA will feature 5 supplementary workshops and masterclasses addressing cutting edge topics with Real Examples and Case Studies, including Renewable Energy, Energy Regulation & Policies, Energy Storage, Power Project Finance and Power Contracts & Negotiation.



Seize this opportunity to stay ahead of your competitors in an industry that is ever-changing -- POWER WEEK AFRICA is definitely for you!



Email Weslyn Lee to register your attendance now. For more information, please log onto:

www.power-week.com/africa.



About Infocus International Group



The organiser of POWER WEEK Conferences. Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities, designed to provide insights and to assist our clients on the global stage. The major knowledge-management companies strategically based in Singapore, independently researching and producing market-driven programmes across the region mainly in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured trough intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Any queries, please contact:

Weslyn Lee

Tel: +65 6325 0351 | Email: [email protected]



To join the discussion:

LinkedIn Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/6985809

Twitter: @powerweeksummit

Official Website: www.power-week.com/africa





