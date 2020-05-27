|
|
|
|Tuesday, 26 May 2020, 19:00 HKT/SGT
|
Source: Novotech
|
SYDNEY, May 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO Novotech will collaborate with Endpoints, the independent biotech news platform, for a series of webinars on the advantages of conducting clinical trials in the Asia-Pacific.
"Clinical Trial Continuity in Asia-Pacific during the COVID-19 Pandemic" will be broadcast on 8 June, 2020, to open the series. To register please visit Endpoints at : https://tinyurl.com/y9j9szuf.
Endpoints Founder & CEO Arsalan Arif will moderate the sessions with Novotech executives, key opinion leaders from the region and biotech sponsors with Asia Pacific experience, including:
- Yooni Kim, Executive Director, Asia Operations at Novotech
- Alejandro Ricart M.D. VP Clinical Development at TG Therapeutics
- Daniela Caiazza, Director Clinical Operations ANZ at Novotech
- Hannah Tarrant, Project Director at Novotech
- Kristyn Munro, Director, Business Development Operations at Novotech
Arsalan Arif said, "As we return to business under a pandemic, biotechs are looking to reliably conduct trials. Asia-Pacific is clearly a top destination and having the Novotech team share their first-hand experiences with sites, research teams, and sponsors in the region will be invaluable to subscribers reviewing their next trial locations."
Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said "Many countries in Asia Pacific have managed the COVID-19 pandemic extremely effectively, and sites have adapted quickly to ensure trial continuity. This presents an opportunity for sponsors to shift their activity from the US and Europe to Asia to ensure their trials stay on track."
The webinar will discuss:
- The status of COVID 19 in the region and the factors that have driven the relatively low spread
- Regulatory guidance and acceptability of remote monitoring and decentralized clinical trials in Asia-Pacific
- Risk management strategies
The APAC region is highly attractive for biotechs running clinical studies, with a streamlined regulatory environment and advanced medical infrastructure. Novotech and GlobalData released new data showing biotech companies since March 1 initiating 10% more Asian-Pacific than North American trials, and fully twice as many APAC Phase 1 trials.
Novotech manages 200+ clinical trials and projects annually in the region, which boasts large patient populations and world best medical and research teams and facilities. Novotech has partnered with leading institutions throughout APAC giving clients unique access to top researchers, investigators and key opinion leaders.
About Novotech - https://novotech-cro.com
Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading regional full-service contract research organization (CRO) in Asia-Pacific. Novotech has been instrumental in the success of over a thousand Phase I - IV clinical trials for biotechnology companies. Novotech was established in 1996, with offices in 11 locations across the region, and site partnerships with major health institutions.
Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management. Novotech obtained the ISO 27001 certification which is the best-known standard in the ISO family providing requirements for an Information Security Management System. Together with the ISO 9001 Quality Management system, Novotech aims at the highest IT security and quality standards for patients and biotechnology companies.
For RFP enquiries: Please fill out the form available at https://novotech-cro.com/talk-to-an-expert
Media contact:
David James, Novotech.
[email protected]
US:+415 951 3228, Asia:+65 3159 3427
https://www.novotech-cro.com
May 26, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Clinical Trial Results
Sectors: BioTech, HealthCare
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|Novotech
|Apr 29, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
|
Novotech Selected as CRO for Karyopharm's COVID-19 Clinical Study
|Apr 28, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
|
Novotech COVID-19 Clinical Trial Clients Benefit from New Asia-Pacific Fast-Track Review Processes
|Apr 8, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
|
Novotech Data Shows Majority of Australian Sites are Open for Clinical Trial Activity
|Mar 20, 2020 20:30 HKT/SGT
|
Novotech CRO Tapped for Two Informa Citeline Awards for Excellence in Asia-Pacific Clinical Trials
|Mar 6, 2020 22:00 HKT/SGT
|
Novotech Wins CRO Contract for Komipharm Coronavirus Covid-19 Clinical Trial in South Korea
|Jan 21, 2020 10:40 HKT/SGT
|
Asia-Pacific has Record Year for Clinical Trials says Novotech CRO
|July 11, 2019 11:00 HKT/SGT
|
Novotech CRO partners Skin Research Institute of Singapore (SRIS) for Skin Disorder Research
|May 31, 2019 07:00 HKT/SGT
|
Novotech Awarded Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO of the Year - Announced at ASCO
|Apr 18, 2019 04:00 HKT/SGT
|
Novotech CRO strengthens South Korean Clinical Capabilities, partners with 2 Major Hospitals
|Mar 25, 2019 18:00 HKT/SGT
|
Novotech CNS USA Appoints Dr Robert Malone to its Washington, DC BioDesk
|More news >>