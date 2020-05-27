Tuesday, 26 May 2020, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Novotech Novotech and Endpoints to present APAC Clinical Trial webinar series

SYDNEY, May 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO Novotech will collaborate with Endpoints, the independent biotech news platform, for a series of webinars on the advantages of conducting clinical trials in the Asia-Pacific.



"Clinical Trial Continuity in Asia-Pacific during the COVID-19 Pandemic" will be broadcast on 8 June, 2020, to open the series. To register please visit Endpoints at : https://tinyurl.com/y9j9szuf.



Endpoints Founder & CEO Arsalan Arif will moderate the sessions with Novotech executives, key opinion leaders from the region and biotech sponsors with Asia Pacific experience, including:



- Yooni Kim, Executive Director, Asia Operations at Novotech

- Alejandro Ricart M.D. VP Clinical Development at TG Therapeutics

- Daniela Caiazza, Director Clinical Operations ANZ at Novotech

- Hannah Tarrant, Project Director at Novotech

- Kristyn Munro, Director, Business Development Operations at Novotech



Arsalan Arif said, "As we return to business under a pandemic, biotechs are looking to reliably conduct trials. Asia-Pacific is clearly a top destination and having the Novotech team share their first-hand experiences with sites, research teams, and sponsors in the region will be invaluable to subscribers reviewing their next trial locations."



Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said "Many countries in Asia Pacific have managed the COVID-19 pandemic extremely effectively, and sites have adapted quickly to ensure trial continuity. This presents an opportunity for sponsors to shift their activity from the US and Europe to Asia to ensure their trials stay on track."



The webinar will discuss:

- The status of COVID 19 in the region and the factors that have driven the relatively low spread

- Regulatory guidance and acceptability of remote monitoring and decentralized clinical trials in Asia-Pacific

- Risk management strategies



The APAC region is highly attractive for biotechs running clinical studies, with a streamlined regulatory environment and advanced medical infrastructure. Novotech and GlobalData released new data showing biotech companies since March 1 initiating 10% more Asian-Pacific than North American trials, and fully twice as many APAC Phase 1 trials.



Novotech manages 200+ clinical trials and projects annually in the region, which boasts large patient populations and world best medical and research teams and facilities. Novotech has partnered with leading institutions throughout APAC giving clients unique access to top researchers, investigators and key opinion leaders.



About Novotech - https://novotech-cro.com



Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading regional full-service contract research organization (CRO) in Asia-Pacific. Novotech has been instrumental in the success of over a thousand Phase I - IV clinical trials for biotechnology companies. Novotech was established in 1996, with offices in 11 locations across the region, and site partnerships with major health institutions.



Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management. Novotech obtained the ISO 27001 certification which is the best-known standard in the ISO family providing requirements for an Information Security Management System. Together with the ISO 9001 Quality Management system, Novotech aims at the highest IT security and quality standards for patients and biotechnology companies.



For RFP enquiries: Please fill out the form available at https://novotech-cro.com/talk-to-an-expert



Media contact:

David James, Novotech.

[email protected]

US:+415 951 3228, Asia:+65 3159 3427

https://www.novotech-cro.com







May 26, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Clinical Trial Results

Sectors: BioTech, HealthCare

