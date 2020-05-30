Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Saturday, May 30, 2020
Thursday, 28 May 2020
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2020

Toyota City, Japan, May 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to April 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

April 2020

Sales Results

Toyota
- Worldwide sales: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Seventh consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
- Worldwide sales: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Seventh consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease

Production Results

Toyota
- Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
- Worldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

Toyota
- Fifth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
- Fifth consecutive month of decrease

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3eotYbB.


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

Toyota Motor Corporation
