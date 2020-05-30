|
Toyota City, Japan, May 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to April 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
April 2020
Sales Results
Toyota
- Worldwide sales: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Seventh consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
- Worldwide sales: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Seventh consecutive month of decrease
- Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
Production Results
Toyota
- Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
- Worldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of decrease
- Production inside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease
- Production outside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease
Exports Results
Toyota
- Fifth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
- Fifth consecutive month of decrease
