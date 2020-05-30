Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Saturday, May 30, 2020
Thursday, 28 May 2020
Source: Mazda
Mazda Production and Sales Results for April 2020

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2020 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in April 2020 decreased 86.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in April 2020]
CX-5: 3,554 units (down 90.9% year on year)
MAZDA3: 1,732 units (down 90.8%)
CX-30: 1,362 units

2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in April 2020 decreased 25.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in April 2020]
MAZDA3: 9,422 units (up 1.9% year on year)
CX-4: 5,505 units (up 8.0%)
MAZDA6: 5,115 units (up 78.5%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in April 2020 decreased 26.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.7% (up 0.1 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 3.1% total market share (up 0.1 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in April 2020]
CX-30: 1,278 units
MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 1,260 units (down 46.1% year on year)
MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 965 units (up 39.7%)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in April 2020 decreased 89.3% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in April 2020]
CX-5: 3,832 units (down 90.1% year on year)
CX-30: 1,710 units
MAZDA3: 1,472 units (down 91.4%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda's global sales volume in April 2020 decreased 54.3% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in April 2020]
CX-5: 12,644 units (down 61.3% year on year)
MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 11,987 units (down 51.5 %)
CX-30: 5,637 units


About Mazda

Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com

