TOKYO, May 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of April 2020.



World Production



- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 8th consecutive month.

- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.

- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 9th consecutive month.



Sales in the Japanese market



- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.

- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.

- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 2nd consecutive month.

- Fit was the industry's 2nd best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of April 2020 with sales of 8,977 units. Freed was the industry's 5th best-selling car with sales of 6,030 units.

- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of April 2020 with sales of 14,034 units. N-WGN was the industry's 6th best-selling car with sales of 4,681 units.



Exports from Japan



- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.





Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.



