Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, May 30, 2020
Thursday, 28 May 2020, 17:52 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production in China

TOKYO, May 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of April 2020.

World Production

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 8th consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 9th consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese market

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 2nd consecutive month.
- Fit was the industry's 2nd best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of April 2020 with sales of 8,977 units. Freed was the industry's 5th best-selling car with sales of 6,030 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of April 2020 with sales of 14,034 units. N-WGN was the industry's 6th best-selling car with sales of 4,681 units.

Exports from Japan

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months.


About Honda

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.

For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.

May 28, 2020 17:52 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
May 12, 2020 15:27 HKT/SGT
Honda Releases Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 4th Quarter and the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020
Apr 28, 2020 15:54 HKT/SGT
Honda Releases Production, Sales and Export Results for March 2020 and April 2019 - March 2020
Apr 20, 2020 16:55 HKT/SGT
Announcement Regarding the Cancellation of the Third TOMODACHI Honda Global Leadership Program
Apr 3, 2020 08:50 HKT/SGT
General Motors and Honda to Jointly Develop Next-Generation Honda Electric Vehicles Powered by GM's Ultium Batteries
Mar 30, 2020 16:15 HKT/SGT
Honda e and CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE win Design Awards in the "Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020"
Mar 30, 2020 16:10 HKT/SGT
Honda Announces Production, Sales and Export Results in February 2020
Mar 30, 2020 08:10 HKT/SGT
GAC Honda to Absorb Honda Automobile (China)
Mar 4, 2020 14:02 HKT/SGT
Honda to Introduce "e:PROGRESS" - First Commercial Energy Management Service with Flexible Tariff for EV Owners
Feb 22, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
The Closure of Automobile Production in the Philippines
Feb 20, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
Honda Powered F1 Cars Start Winter Testing
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       