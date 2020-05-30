Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, May 30, 2020
Thursday, 28 May 2020
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi Announces Change in the Effective Date for Company Split and Closing Date of Share Transfer
Regarding Company Split related to Diagnostic Imaging-related Business and Transfer of Shares in the New Company

TOKYO, May 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) announced in the press release issued on December 18, 2019 that it has decided to execute an absorption-type split involving the diagnostic imaging-related business, currently undertaken by Hitachi and its consolidated subsidiaries and affiliate companies, through which the Business will be transferred to a newly established company serving as a successor company, and transfer all shares in the New Company to FUJIFILM Corporation (TSE: 4901) after the Company Split.

Hitachi and Fujifilm have scheduled the effective date for the company split above and the closing date of the Share Transfer on July 1, 2020. However, because of the reasons such as delays in some of the preparations for the execution of the Transaction due to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world, Hitachi and Fujifilm agreed to change the Execution Date. The new Execution Date has not yet been determined and will be promptly given as soon as determined.

For the full details, visit: http://www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2020/05/f_200528.pdf.


About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

