Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, May 30, 2020
Friday, 29 May 2020, 10:31 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai: Results from LENVIMA (lenvatinib) plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Trials
In Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma and Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma to be Presented at 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting

TOKYO, May 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that results from two trials evaluating LENVIMA, an orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, plus KEYTRUDA, the anti-PD-1 therapy from Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A., will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program) from May 29 to 31, 2020. The two trials, Study 116/KEYNOTE-524 and Study 111/KEYNOTE-146, examined patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) with no prior systemic therapy and patients with metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who progressed following immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, respectively.

"The tumor response rates demonstrated with KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA in these studies underscore the potential of this combination regimen in certain types of hepatocellular and renal cell carcinoma," said Dr. Jonathan Cheng, Vice President, Oncology Clinical Research, Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. Research Laboratories. "KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA is an important pillar of our broad oncology research program, and we continue to advance the study of the combination across multiple types of cancers and stages of disease."

"As data from our combination trials continue to read out, our enthusiasm for and belief in the potential of LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA are strengthened by the growing body of evidence observed in multiple advanced cancers," said Dr. Takashi Owa, Chief Medicine Creation and Chief Discovery Officer, Oncology Business Group at Eisai. "Our ongoing clinical study efforts on this combination exemplify our commitment to following the science and exploring possible solutions for patients affected by difficult-to-treat cancers."

Results from Study 116/KEYNOTE-524 (Abstract #4519) are being presented in a poster discussion session, and results from Study 111/KEYNOTE-146 (Abstract #5008) are being presented in an oral abstract session of the virtual scientific program of the 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting.

For the full details, visit https://www.eisai.com/news/2020/pdf/enews202023pdf.pdf.


About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. defines our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology. As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through working with key stakeholders to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.

For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.com

May 29, 2020 10:31 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai (TSE: 4523)
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
May 29, 2020 14:54 HKT/SGT
AbbVie and Eisai Announce an Approval for Partial Changes in the Marketing Approval of HUMIRA, a Fully Human Anti-TNFalpha Monoclonal Antibody
May 18, 2020 12:33 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Launch New Selbelle Premium Tablets and New Selbelle Premium Fine Granules
May 14, 2020 08:22 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Data on Oncology Pipeline and Products at ASCO20 Annual Meeting
Apr 27, 2020 16:26 HKT/SGT
Eisai Selected as Most Honored Company and the First Place of the Sector in "The All-Japan Executive Team (Best IR Company Ranking)" by Institutional Investor Magazine
Apr 1, 2020 15:23 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Seikagaku Enter into Agreement for the Co-development and Marketing Alliance of SI-613, a Treatment of Osteoarthritis, in China
Mar 26, 2020 16:01 HKT/SGT
Eisai Submits Marketing Authorization Application in Japan for Anticancer Agent Denileukin Diftitox (Genetic Recombinant)
Mar 25, 2020 08:38 HKT/SGT
Eisai's Discovery Research on Multikinase Inhibitor Lenvatinib Honored with PSJ Award for Drug Research and Development '20
Mar 23, 2020 10:53 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Launch Digital Tool "NouknowTM" in Japan for Regular Self-Assessment of Brain Performance (Brain Health)
Mar 19, 2020 14:15 HKT/SGT
Eisai: All-case Surveillance Condition for Approval of "Actonel 17.5 mg tablets" for Treatment of Paget's Disease of Bone Cleared in Japan
Feb 25, 2020 08:10 HKT/SGT
Eisai and FUJI YAKUHIN Conclude License Agreement Concerning the Development and Distribution of Dotinurad, a Treatment for Hyperuricemia and Gout, in China
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       