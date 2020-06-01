Monday, 1 June 2020, 11:01 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, June 1, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has signed an agreement to join Scaled Agile, Inc.'s Partner Program as a Gold Transformation Partner. As a member of the program, Fujitsu Limited is recognized for being able to help facilitate and accelerate business results using the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), the world's leading framework for business agility.



The enterprise market has undergone rapid and drastic changes with advances in digital technology, increasing demand for systems that can respond quickly and flexibly to support customers' needs in a variety of business contexts. As a result, a growing need is emerging for large-scale Agile development for large and complex enterprise systems in various industries.



Provided by Scaled Agile Inc., SAFe is a knowledge base of proven, integrated principals, practices, and competencies for Lean, Agile, and DevOps. Gold Transformation Partner status can only be acquired by companies with the capabilities to provide the full range of SAFe training courses as well as the experience to fully support SAFe adoption for business transformation initiatives. By becoming a Gold Transformation Partner, Fujitsu will receive priority access to consulting support from Scaled Agile's team of SAFe experts, making it possible to provide high-level, comprehensive deployment assistance to its customers.



Fujitsu will provide customers with large-scale Agile implementation services that combine SAFe with practical knowledge accumulated from supporting mission-critical systems. In addition, starting in fiscal 2020, Fujitsu will provide its customers and partners with SAFe education programs to promote large-scale Agile adoption to support customers' digital transformation.



Comment from Chris James, Chief Executive Officer, Scaled Agile, Inc.



"We welcome Fujitsu's participation in the Scaled Agile Partner Program as a new Gold Transformation Partner. As more Japanese enterprises strive for business agility as a means of addressing the critical challenges of digital transformation, they are turning to SAFe Lean-Agile practices to help achieve that goal. By incorporating SAFe into their solution offering, Fujitsu Limited is well positioned to enable Japanese businesses to become more agile in the marketplace and more competitive in their industry."



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.





