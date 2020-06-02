Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語 Monday, 1 June 2020, 19:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: YEAHKA LIMITED Leading Payment-based Technology Platform YEAHKA LIMITED Successfully Listed on Main Board of SEHK

HONG KONG, June 1, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - YEAHKA LIMITED ("Yeahka" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 9923.HK), a leading payment-based technology platform in China, is officially listed and commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") today. The closing price on the first day climbed by 6.13% to HK$17.66, and the market value reached about HK$ 7.325 billion.







The total number of offer shares under the Global Offering amounts to 98,724,000 shares, with the maximum offer price determined at HK$16.64 per offer share. The net proceeds from the Global Offering to be received by the Company, after deducting underwriting fees and commissions and expenses paid and payable by the Company in connection with the Global Offering, are estimated to be approximately HK$1,528.1 million. The Hong Kong offer shares initially offered under the Hong Kong Public Offering have been significantly over-subscribed. The total number of valid applications amounted to approximately 641 times of the total number of Hong Kong offer shares initially available for subscription under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The offer shares initially offered under the International Offering have also been over-subscribed by approximately 12 times. The final numbers of Hong Kong offer shares and International offer shares are 49,362,400 and 49,361,600 respectively, representing respectively approximately 50% and 50% of the total number of the offer shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the over-allotment option.



Yeahka provides a self-reinforcing commerce ecosystem that helps merchants start, run, and grow their business. The Company has one of the largest third-party payment service customer bases in China. In terms of transaction count in 2019, the Company is the second largest non-bank independent QR code payment service provider in China, with approximately 14.0% market share.



Mr. Liu Yinqi, founder of Yeahka, who was the first general manager of TenPay, has formed a management team with rich experience in the Internet industry. As a pioneer among independent third-party payment service providers in offering value-added services to customers, Yeahka empowers digital transformation by enabling seamless, convenient and reliable payment transactions between merchants and consumers. Yeahka caters to merchants' need for digital solutions in operations and provides them with value-added services beyond payments by cross-selling business services at minimal incremental costs. As of the end of 2019, over 90% of the Company's business service customers were converted from payment service customers.



Mr. Liu Yingqi said, "Today, YEAHKA LIMITED officially entered the Hong Kong stock market and tapped into the international capital market, reaching an important milestone in the Company's history. We are honored to receive enthusiastic support from investors worldwide. Looking forward, we will continue to expand our customer base for payment services and strengthen our technology-enabled business services, fully utilize the capital market platform and capture great market opportunities to create value for merchants and consumers and generate returns for shareholders continuously."



Prior to the Global Offering, Yeahka gained the attention and support of marquee investors including Tencent, Recruit Holdings, Adams Street Funds, IVP Funds, Greycroft Growth L.P., and e.ventures Growth L.P.. In addition to financial support, Tencent facilitated customer acquisition when the Group was in its early-stage development. With Recruit Holdings, the Group introduced Smart Shopkeeper, an integrated restaurant management solution, and formed an investment platform dedicated to co-invest in areas that complement to Yeahka's payment and technology-enabled business services. Recruit Holdings is the cornerstone investor of the Global Offering. Pursuant to the Cornerstone Investment Agreement, the cornerstone investor has subscribed for 23,302,800 shares, representing approximately 5.6% of the Company's total issued share capital following the completion of the Global Offering, before any exercise of the over-allotment option and without taking into account the shares which may be granted under the RSU Scheme.



About YEAHKA LIMITED

YEAHKA LIMITED is a leading payment-based technology platform in China providing payment and business services to merchants and consumers. As of December 31, 2019, Yeahka was one of the only 16 payment service providers that were granted both the national bank card acquiring license and mobile phone payment license. The Company has one of the largest third-party payment service customer bases in China, and it is growing rapidly. According to Oliver Wyman, Yeahka is the second largest non-bank independent QR code payment service provider in China, with approximately 14.0% market share in terms of transaction count in 2019. Leveraging the customer base and data assets acquired from payment services, the Company has extended its product and service offerings to technology-enabled business services, which have enabled the Company to complete an end-to-end ecosystem which facilitates transactions between merchants and consumers and creates value for merchants and consumers.







June 1, 2020 19:30 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



YEAHKA LIMITED May 20, 2020 10:22 HKT/SGT YEAHKA LIMITED Announces Proposed Listing on the Main Board of SEHK More news >> News Alerts Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:    