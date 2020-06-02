Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Tuesday, 2 June 2020, 08:12 HKT/SGT
Source: LEXUS
LEXUS previews the New IS
World Premiere will be held online at 8:00 am JST on June 10th, 2020

Toyota City, Japan, June 2, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus plans to hold the world premiere of the new Lexus compact FR sport sedan IS online at 8:00 am JST on June 10. The program will include a virtual press conference in the US, where it will debut at 7:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time on June 9.

Ahead of this digital world premiere, please enjoy a preview image of the New Lexus IS.

Please join the digital press conference at this link
URLhttps://www.facebook.com/events/241479610502981/


About LEXUS

Since its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality products and exemplary customer service. Lexus is the hybrid leader among luxury brands, offering hybrids that provide the best in innovative technology and premier luxury. The evolution of Lexus is reflected in the progressive designs of its new vehicles. The grille, dynamic light treatments, and sculptured lines create a distinctive look of luxury for Lexus. For more information, please visit www.lexus-int.com and www.lexus-int.com/news/.

