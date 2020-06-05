Friday, 5 June 2020, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: JCB JCB Enables Cross-Border QR-Code Payments with FIS - JCB selects FIS' Payments One switching and acquiring services to broaden acceptance of QR payments while enabling cross-border payments.

- FIS partner banks will now be able to offer JCB QR Code Payment methods to merchant clients.

TOKYO, June 5, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - FIS(TM) (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that an international payment scheme, JCB, has selected FIS' Payments One switching and acquiring services[1] to enable cross-border QR-code payments.



As consumers seek greater speed and convenience in their payment transactions, merchants are increasingly adopting QR codes and other digital payment types. The Worldpay from FIS 2020 Global Payments Report found that digital wallets now account for 58 percent of regional eCommerce purchases and are expected to reach almost 70 percent by 2023. Digital wallets also now surpass cash at the point-of-sale, accounting for 36 percent of in-store sales in 2019.



JCB, a leading international payment scheme based in Japan, was looking for a technology provider to help it drive acceptance of QR payments among consumers as part of its quest to be the preferred card brand. JCB chose FIS because of its global footprint, deep network of local acquiring licenses, and for the advanced capabilities of FIS' Payments One switching and acquiring services platform.



The FIS Payments One switching and acquiring services platform is customizable across a range of device and payment types. With this new payment method integrated into the platform, FIS partner banks can quickly and easily enable JCB QR Code Payment for their client base.



JCB plans to first use the Payments One switching and acquiring services platform to handle QR payments between Vietnam and Thailand, with plans to roll out across the APAC region.



"Improving the customer experience across the market is our number one goal," said Kenta Seya, Executive Vice President, Global Network Implementation Department at JCB Co., Ltd. "By creating a cross-border solution, we look forward to creating a more consistent experience for JCB card members as they travel, allowing them to pay using their preferred method, no matter where they go. Working with FIS will give us the broad reach to their partner banks globally to achieve the goal."



"By integrating QR payments for JCB cardholders through our Payments One switching and acquiring services platform, our partner banks will now have a way to deliver QR-based payments faster than before," said Mahesh Ramamoorthy, Managing Director, Banking Solutions, FIS.



Worldpay from FIS has been supporting JCB's merchant acquiring business internationally since the 1990s. In last December, FIS and JCB enabled card acceptance for Worldpay from FIS merchants in Japan, and this announcement further extends the companies' partnership.



[1] FIS' Payments One switching and acquiring services platform is a highly scalable payment processing solution for credit, debit, multicurrency prepaid, virtual card, digital wallets, loyalty programs and other value-added services.



About FIS



FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our more than 55,000 people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500(R) company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500(R) Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).



About JCB



JCB is a global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 34 million merchants as well as cash advance locations around the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/



Contact

for FIS

Kim Snider, +1 904.438.6278

Senior Vice President

FIS Global Marketing and Communications

[email protected]



for JCB Co., Ltd.

Kumiko Kida

Corporate Communications

Phone: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: [email protected]





June 5, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Cards/Payments, FinTech/Chains

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

