Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 5, 2020
Friday, 5 June 2020, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: JCB
JCB Enables Cross-Border QR-Code Payments with FIS
- JCB selects FIS' Payments One switching and acquiring services to broaden acceptance of QR payments while enabling cross-border payments.
- FIS partner banks will now be able to offer JCB QR Code Payment methods to merchant clients.

TOKYO, June 5, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - FIS(TM) (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that an international payment scheme, JCB, has selected FIS' Payments One switching and acquiring services[1] to enable cross-border QR-code payments.

As consumers seek greater speed and convenience in their payment transactions, merchants are increasingly adopting QR codes and other digital payment types. The Worldpay from FIS 2020 Global Payments Report found that digital wallets now account for 58 percent of regional eCommerce purchases and are expected to reach almost 70 percent by 2023. Digital wallets also now surpass cash at the point-of-sale, accounting for 36 percent of in-store sales in 2019.

JCB, a leading international payment scheme based in Japan, was looking for a technology provider to help it drive acceptance of QR payments among consumers as part of its quest to be the preferred card brand. JCB chose FIS because of its global footprint, deep network of local acquiring licenses, and for the advanced capabilities of FIS' Payments One switching and acquiring services platform.

The FIS Payments One switching and acquiring services platform is customizable across a range of device and payment types. With this new payment method integrated into the platform, FIS partner banks can quickly and easily enable JCB QR Code Payment for their client base.

JCB plans to first use the Payments One switching and acquiring services platform to handle QR payments between Vietnam and Thailand, with plans to roll out across the APAC region.

"Improving the customer experience across the market is our number one goal," said Kenta Seya, Executive Vice President, Global Network Implementation Department at JCB Co., Ltd. "By creating a cross-border solution, we look forward to creating a more consistent experience for JCB card members as they travel, allowing them to pay using their preferred method, no matter where they go. Working with FIS will give us the broad reach to their partner banks globally to achieve the goal."

"By integrating QR payments for JCB cardholders through our Payments One switching and acquiring services platform, our partner banks will now have a way to deliver QR-based payments faster than before," said Mahesh Ramamoorthy, Managing Director, Banking Solutions, FIS.

Worldpay from FIS has been supporting JCB's merchant acquiring business internationally since the 1990s. In last December, FIS and JCB enabled card acceptance for Worldpay from FIS merchants in Japan, and this announcement further extends the companies' partnership.

[1] FIS' Payments One switching and acquiring services platform is a highly scalable payment processing solution for credit, debit, multicurrency prepaid, virtual card, digital wallets, loyalty programs and other value-added services.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our more than 55,000 people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500(R) company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500(R) Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

About JCB

JCB is a global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 34 million merchants as well as cash advance locations around the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact
for FIS
Kim Snider, +1 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
[email protected]

for JCB Co., Ltd.
Kumiko Kida
Corporate Communications
Phone: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: [email protected]


June 5, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Cards/Payments, FinTech/Chains
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
JCB Enables Cross-Border QR-Code Payments with FIS  
June 5, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
Singapore's LABMED shipped over 20 million masks to meet global demand  
June 4, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
WARC Awards 2020 - Effective Use of Brand Purpose winners announced   
June 4, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Brain Performance (Brain-Health) Self-Check Tool "NouKNOW" to be Used in Beauty Salons  
June 4, 2020 10:43 HKT/SGT
NEC's Netcracker 2020 Puts Service Providers at the Center of the Digital Economy  
June 4, 2020 08:15 HKT/SGT
MB Bank turns to Software AG to revolutionise the banking experience  
June 4, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Bityard Exchange Garners Global Attention since its April Launch  
June 4, 2020 02:00 HKT/SGT
Transforming the SMART GRID with Fibocom 5G Modules  
June 3, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
Nomination Opens for "Directors Of The Year Awards 2020"  
June 3, 2020 18:20 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC: Keep Your Enterprise Moving Forward by Backing Up Right  
June 3, 2020 12:48 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
MOVE Virtual Asia
10   June
Online
AIR Convention Digital Week
15  -  19   June
Online
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
23  -  24   June
Singapore
EduTECH Virtual Asia
23  -  26   June
Online
Emerge 2020 HR Tech Summit
25  -  26   June
Online
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Seamless Virtual 2020
15  -  16   July
Online
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       