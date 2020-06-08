Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 8, 2020
Monday, 8 June 2020, 17:24 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CLAVENT
Emerge 2020 HR Tech Summit

INDIA, June 8, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - The COVID-19 pandemic is being battled across the world. The businesses and organizations have come to an ambiguous halt. In such uncertain times, businesses are reorienting their approach towards the new normal. Especially, for an industry like Events and Conferences, where the real essence is a large gathering of like-minded people which enables the creation of one of experience. Adapting to the new norm, Clavent is organizing a virtual conference on 25th and 26th June 2020 named the "EMERGE 2020 HR TECH SUMMIT", in which they will be trying to recreate all those elements of an offline conference in an online environment.

EMERGE 2020 HR TECH SUMMIT will bring together the world's most prominent HR leaders and innovators creating the future of work. It will be a virtual gathering of all evangelists who are not only thinking about the changes ahead but actually laying the groundwork for that future today. Emerge will cover the latest factors that are set to transform the future of HR technology and data functions. Not only this, but Clavent has successfully retained all the elements of an offline conference in a virtual world and thus enables a digital networking platform that will allow unrivaled real-time interaction and seamless networking experience with speakers, sponsors, and fellow delegates.

At EMERGE 2020, speakers will largely touch upon three trending themes - Innovation & Leadership, Talent Management, and Learning & Well-being.

Do have a look at the speaker lineup and the topics they will be discussing below:

- Role of Leadership in maintaining Work-Life Balance
Bhavya Misra, HR Director - PepsiCo

- Learning in the Age of Social Distancing
Ben Eubanks, Principal Analyst - Lighthouse Research & Advisory

- Science of Wellbeing
Varadharaju Janardhanan, Vice President and Head HR - [24]7.ai

- Building a Digital Culture
Komal Singh, Senior HR Business Partner - India & APAC - InMobi

- Attracting GenZ
Anil Kumar Misra, Vice President, and Chief People Officer - Magicbricks

- Myth of Employee Engagement
Jonas Prasanna, International HR Business Partner - Boeing

- In a Crisis: CHROs Step Up to New Challenges
Prithvi Shergill, Chief Business Officer - K PISOFT

- Future of work
Dr. Ankita Singh, Senior Vice President & Global Head HR - C ignex Datamatics

- Augmented Talent - Harnessing the Cognitive Capital of People at Work
Venkatesh Palabatla, CHRO - G MR Hyderabad International Airport

- Leverage on Tech & Analytics to keep a tab of Productivity & Engagement
Steven Yong, CAO HR - HSBC

- The Power of Collective Intelligence
Saswati Sinha, Head- Human Resources - C heil India

- Designing a Future Proof Learning Strategy
Susan Armstrong, Managing Partner - Global Training Transformation

- People, Process, Automation
Augustus Azariah, Human Resources Leader - IBM

- The Future of Work and HR
Manish Bahl, Associate Vice President, Center for the Future of Work - Cognizant

The speakers will demonstrate how technologies are being delivered in record time that accelerates their productivity and efficiency. Discover effective ways to enhance progress and create impact, directly from customers and professionals who are going to share their unique expertise.

Get ready to make the most out of this fantastic opportunity to gain more insights, learn about the latest trends that will influence the future of HR technology, and identify the measures that you are going to take to enhance your skills.

Event Website Link: https://www.clavent.com/emerge-2020-hr-tech-summit/
For more information drop an email at [email protected]


June 8, 2020 17:24 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Trade Shows, Human Resources
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Open Banking - the Next Wave of Innovation in Financial Services?  
June 8, 2020 22:00 HKT/SGT
Tianyun International Releases 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report: Recognised efforts for sustainable development  
June 8, 2020 18:23 HKT/SGT
Emerge 2020 HR Tech Summit  
June 8, 2020 17:24 HKT/SGT
MHI Ships the Core of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle (H-IIA No.42) from Nagoya Aerspace Systems Works Tobishima Plant  
June 8, 2020 13:52 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches New Model RAV4 PHEV  
June 8, 2020 12:38 HKT/SGT
Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2020  
June 8, 2020 12:26 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Provides a Free Cloud Service for 3D Procedure Manuals Using Hitachi's Assembly Navigation System  
June 8, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
A Glimpse into BYD's Blade Battery Factory in Chongqing  
June 6, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Make Virtual Le Mans Debut  
June 5, 2020 16:34 HKT/SGT
Toyota Mobility Foundation to Expand Provision of Connected and Sanitized Mobility Services to support Healthcare in Indonesia in Support of the Fight against COVID-19  
June 5, 2020 16:22 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
MOVE Virtual Asia
10   June
Online
AIR Convention Digital Week
15  -  19   June
Online
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
23  -  24   June
Singapore
EduTECH Virtual Asia
23  -  26   June
Online
Emerge 2020 HR Tech Summit
25  -  26   June
Online
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Seamless Virtual 2020
15  -  16   July
Online
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       