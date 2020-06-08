Monday, 8 June 2020, 17:24 HKT/SGT Share:

INDIA, June 8, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - The COVID-19 pandemic is being battled across the world. The businesses and organizations have come to an ambiguous halt. In such uncertain times, businesses are reorienting their approach towards the new normal. Especially, for an industry like Events and Conferences, where the real essence is a large gathering of like-minded people which enables the creation of one of experience. Adapting to the new norm, Clavent is organizing a virtual conference on 25th and 26th June 2020 named the "EMERGE 2020 HR TECH SUMMIT", in which they will be trying to recreate all those elements of an offline conference in an online environment.



EMERGE 2020 HR TECH SUMMIT will bring together the world's most prominent HR leaders and innovators creating the future of work. It will be a virtual gathering of all evangelists who are not only thinking about the changes ahead but actually laying the groundwork for that future today. Emerge will cover the latest factors that are set to transform the future of HR technology and data functions. Not only this, but Clavent has successfully retained all the elements of an offline conference in a virtual world and thus enables a digital networking platform that will allow unrivaled real-time interaction and seamless networking experience with speakers, sponsors, and fellow delegates.



At EMERGE 2020, speakers will largely touch upon three trending themes - Innovation & Leadership, Talent Management, and Learning & Well-being.



Do have a look at the speaker lineup and the topics they will be discussing below:



- Role of Leadership in maintaining Work-Life Balance

Bhavya Misra, HR Director - PepsiCo



- Learning in the Age of Social Distancing

Ben Eubanks, Principal Analyst - Lighthouse Research & Advisory



- Science of Wellbeing

Varadharaju Janardhanan, Vice President and Head HR - [24]7.ai



- Building a Digital Culture

Komal Singh, Senior HR Business Partner - India & APAC - InMobi



- Attracting GenZ

Anil Kumar Misra, Vice President, and Chief People Officer - Magicbricks



- Myth of Employee Engagement

Jonas Prasanna, International HR Business Partner - Boeing



- In a Crisis: CHROs Step Up to New Challenges

Prithvi Shergill, Chief Business Officer - K PISOFT



- Future of work

Dr. Ankita Singh, Senior Vice President & Global Head HR - C ignex Datamatics



- Augmented Talent - Harnessing the Cognitive Capital of People at Work

Venkatesh Palabatla, CHRO - G MR Hyderabad International Airport



- Leverage on Tech & Analytics to keep a tab of Productivity & Engagement

Steven Yong, CAO HR - HSBC



- The Power of Collective Intelligence

Saswati Sinha, Head- Human Resources - C heil India



- Designing a Future Proof Learning Strategy

Susan Armstrong, Managing Partner - Global Training Transformation



- People, Process, Automation

Augustus Azariah, Human Resources Leader - IBM



- The Future of Work and HR

Manish Bahl, Associate Vice President, Center for the Future of Work - Cognizant



The speakers will demonstrate how technologies are being delivered in record time that accelerates their productivity and efficiency. Discover effective ways to enhance progress and create impact, directly from customers and professionals who are going to share their unique expertise.



Get ready to make the most out of this fantastic opportunity to gain more insights, learn about the latest trends that will influence the future of HR technology, and identify the measures that you are going to take to enhance your skills.



Event Website Link: https://www.clavent.com/emerge-2020-hr-tech-summit/

For more information drop an email at [email protected]





