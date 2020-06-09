Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Tuesday, 9 June 2020, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Joonghun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Joonghun Pharmaceutical of Korea Targets Overseas Markets for Coronavirus Diagnostic Kits

SEOUL, KOREA, June 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - With the worldwide spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), orders for Korean diagnostic kits continue to roll in. As part of the effort to combat COVID-19, Joonghun Pharmaceutical announced that it was accelerating efforts to provide its JD COVID-19 qRT-PCR Kit for in vitro diagnostics internationally.




The JD COVID-19 qRT-PCR Kit uses Real-time RT-PCR (Real-time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction), currently the main testing method for detecting SARS-CoV-2 virus in COVID-19, because of its excellent sensitivity and specificity.

Joonghun Pharmaceutical's diagnostic qRT-PCR Kit targets a single gene (N gene) of the coronavirus, based on the FDA and CDC response to COVID-19. Targeting the single gene accords with FDA Test Validation FAQs which note recent evidence suggesting appropriately validated single gene detection (single viral target SARS-CoV-2 assay) provides acceptable performance. Joonghun's targeting the N gene is based on the US CDC diagnostic kit 'CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel' which targets N genes as well.

According to Joonghun Pharmaceutical, "We successfully conducted clinical trials using U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) clinical guidelines, in cooperation with university research institutes and government agencies." Furthermore, "Based on these clinical results, on April 17 we obtained an export license from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, and received a European in vitro diagnostic (CE-IVD) certification, providing us with a foothold for meeting various needs around the world."

Joonghun Pharmaceutical is currently attending results of its FDA EUA application, submitted May 4th, 2020. The FDA approval process is expected to proceed smoothly as the product was verified in clinical trials. A spokesperson for Joonghun Pharmaceutical said requests for the supply of diagnostic kits are constantly coming from South America, Europe and parts of Asia where COVID-19 is still spreading, and obtaining EUA approval would provide another source of validation for these markets.

The company also produces the Joonghun Ribavirin capsule, one of 35 medicines recognized by the Korea Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service as a COVID-19 treatment. "Inquiries regarding Joonghun Ribavirin capsules surged from public institutions and distributors in countries across Europe and South America, and in March, at the request of Luxembourg, a total of 42,000 capsules were urgently exported."

"In order to contribute and help stabilize the global impact of COVID-19, we will increase the production of medicines, in order to respond quickly to urgent requests from domestic and international entities. Joonghun's JD COVID-19 qRT-PCR Kit is produced in a GMP facility for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, so we will be able to provide a stable supply." Joonghun Pharmaceutical also added, "In order to actively respond to the worldwide demand for diagnostic kits, we are also planning to release a rapid test kit in June."

Media contact
Joonghun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
T: +82-2-2138-8114
E: [email protected]
U: www.joonghun.com


June 9, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: BioTech, HealthCare
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
MHIET to Build Collaborative Framework with Seika Corp. through Transfer of Domestic Marine Engine Sales and Parts Servicing Operations  
June 9, 2020 16:19 HKT/SGT
Joonghun Pharmaceutical of Korea Targets Overseas Markets for Coronavirus Diagnostic Kits  
June 9, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors: Start of Project to Verify Open Platform Aggregation Business   
June 9, 2020 09:26 HKT/SGT
Open Banking - the Next Wave of Innovation in Financial Services?  
June 9, 2020 00:30 HKT/SGT
Tianyun International Releases 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report: Recognised efforts for sustainable development  
June 8, 2020 18:23 HKT/SGT
Emerge 2020 HR Tech Summit  
June 8, 2020 17:24 HKT/SGT
MHI Ships the Core of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle (H-IIA No.42) from Nagoya Aerspace Systems Works Tobishima Plant  
June 8, 2020 13:52 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches New Model RAV4 PHEV  
June 8, 2020 12:38 HKT/SGT
Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2020  
June 8, 2020 12:26 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Provides a Free Cloud Service for 3D Procedure Manuals Using Hitachi's Assembly Navigation System  
June 8, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
AIR Convention ASIA
9  -  11   June
Bangkok, Thailand
MOVE Virtual Asia
10   June
Online
AIR Convention Digital Week
15  -  19   June
Online
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
23  -  24   June
Singapore
EduTECH Virtual Asia
23  -  26   June
Online
Emerge 2020 HR Tech Summit
25  -  26   June
Online
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Seamless Virtual 2020
15  -  16   July
Online
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
The Roads & Traffic Expo
29  -  30   July
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       