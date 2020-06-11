Thursday, 11 June 2020, 08:47 HKT/SGT Share:

- Fujitsu launched the Fujitsu Hybrid IT Service in Japan to create a hybrid IT environment that can accelerate the digital transformation (DX) of customers.

- As a portfolio of solutions that combine services and technologies related to the cloud, data center, network, security, systems operation and maintenance, Fujitsu Hybrid IT Service is offered in new delivery models such as prefixes and subscriptions.

- By creating a hybrid IT environment optimized for customers' businesses and offering operation services, Fujitsu Hybrid IT Service can reduce the operational burden on IT systems by 20-30%, lower the total cost of ownership by 20-30%, and shorten the delivery time by 30-40%.

TOKYO, June 11, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of Fujitsu Hybrid IT Service equipped with the latest technologies and delivery models, offering comprehensive support for the customer's Hybrid IT environment including their mission-critical systems. With the new solution in Japan, the company can accelerate the digital transformation (DX) of customers while contributing to a prosperous and sustainable society in the new normal era.



Figure 1: An overview of the Fujitsu Hybrid IT Service



About the Fujitsu Hybrid IT Service



Customers are facing many challenges with the recent acceleration of DX and their mission-critical systems shifting to the cloud. Such challenges include the complex and highly demanding construction and operation of various IT infrastructures such as cloud and on-premise environments, the optimal placement of business systems and applications in accordance with service and security levels, as well as the ongoing optimal investment in IT assets and services.



Fujitsu Hybrid IT Service is a portfolio of solutions that combine services and technologies related to the cloud, data center, network, security, systems operation and maintenance, that Fujitsu has provided to its customers for many years. The Service will now be available in new delivery models such as prefixes and subscriptions. As a high-quality IT infrastructure supporting customers' businesses, Fujitsu Hybrid IT Service will bolster its service capabilities, including mission-critical systems, in an integrated manner, reducing operational load and related costs.



By creating a hybrid IT environment optimized for customers' businesses and offering operation services, the new solution can reduce the operational burden on IT systems by 20-30%, lower the total cost of ownership by 20~30%, and shorten the delivery time by 30-40%.



1. Managed Services



This will offer a set of services including assessment, consulting, migration, construction, and operation, which are necessary for customers to migrate their existing systems to the optimal hybrid IT environment. Based on its extensive experience and know-how, Fujitsu will take in account the customer's current situation and purpose as it offers services such as non-disruptive cloud migration.



2. Digital Application Platform (New: planned to be available in Q2, 2020)



This will deliver a combination of industry-standard OSS, ISV, and Fujitsu middleware, along with a container platform based on OpenShift(1). Fujitsu will also help in developing cloud-native applications and migrating existing applications to containers in an open and highly reliable environment without vendor-dependence.



3. Digital Infrastructure Platform



Fujitsu Hybrid IT Service FJcloud (Enhance: available on June 11, 2020 in Japan)

Fujitsu Cloud Service for OSS/VMware will be revamped as a Fujitsu Hybrid IT Service FJcloud, offering a new line of public and private resources that can be centrally managed through a single portal. The combination of the convenience and agility of public clouds and the security and flexibility of private clouds will bring the customers with the optimal hybrid IT environment.



Digital enhanced EXchange (DEX) network (New: planned to be available in Q2, 2020)

The newly developed network infrastructure that connects between the cloud and data center enables the smooth integration of the latest technologies and services into customers' Hybrid IT environment without the complex network design that connects their business systems to each service infrastructure.



Integrated Management Portal (New: planned to be available in Q1, 2020)

A new management portal will be implemented to integrated control, visualize, and automate the construction and operation of different IT infrastructures such as multi-cloud and on-premise environments. Fujitsu will accelerate the construction and operation of the customers' hybrid systems while reducing the operational burden and cost.



Integrated Security Operation Center (SOC) (New: planned to be available in H2, 2020) Fujitsu provides flexible and economical security measures by integrating complicated information management and system operations in the cloud in order to meet the security requirements set for each of various data and system owned by customers.



Integrated Service Desk (Enhance: planned to be available in H2, 2020)

By unifying contact points for various services across the customer's core and business systems, and by using chatbots for the primary receipt of inquiries, the operational burden can be reduced and problems can be resolved quickly.



Fujitsu will provide these services and related technologies in the following new delivery models:



Prefix service (New: planned to be available in Q2, 2020)

Customers can easily and quickly use services as specifications and prices of construction and operation services are presented in advance and offered as a set menu.



Subscription services (New: planned to be available in H2, 2020)

In addition to cloud services, Fujitsu will offer products and services in an integrated contract and billing model. Customers can optimize the overall cost by using services when and as much as needed.



Sales Plan



Fujitsu plans to achieve the sales of one trillion yen in businesses related to the Fujitsu Hybrid IT Service by fiscal 2022 (the company's fiscal year ends on March 31st).



Availability (in Japan only)

https://bit.ly/37jTFrl



(1) OpenShift Enterprise-ready, Kubernetes-based container platform software offered by Red Hat K.K.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.





