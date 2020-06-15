Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 15, 2020
Monday, 15 June 2020, 07:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
China Pacific Insurance Obtained The Approval of the GDR Prospectus, The First GDR Issuance of the Insurance Industry Has Entered Into the Countdown

HONG KONG, June 15, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The GDR issuance of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "China Pacific Insurance" or "the Company"), has attracted tremendous market attention as it makes progress on its London Stock Exchange listing. On June 13, China Pacific Insurance announced on three major platforms; the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, that the prospectus of the Issuance (the "GDR Prospectus") was approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority on 12 June 2020 (London time). Prior to this, the Company announced on 2 June that the GDR issuance was approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Company entered into a cornerstone investment agreement with Swiss Re Principal Investments Company Asia Pte. Ltd ("Swiss Re"). On 10 June, the Company announced the intention to float on the London Stock Exchange. Following the successful GDR issuance on London Stock Exchange, China Pacific Insurance will become the first Chinese insurance company to issue GDRs and the first A+H+G (Shanghai, Hong Kong, London) listed insurance company.

According to the related announcement, China Pacific Insurance intends to base offer no more than 102,873,300 GDRs, each of which represents 5 A-shares of the Company. In addition, the stabilisation manager can exercise the over-allotment option with no more than 10,287,300 additional GDRs, which do not exceed 10% of the base offering. The price range of the GDRs under the Issuance is preliminarily set between US$17.60 and US$19.00 per GDR. The offer period of the GDRs under the Issuance is from 12 June 2020 to 16 June 2020 (London time). Assuming the maximum number of GDRs of the proposed Issuance is achieved and the over-allotment option is fully exercised, the gross proceeds of the GDR Issuance will amount to between US$1.99 billion and US$2.15 billion. According to the regulatory rules, the GDRs issued cannot be converted into underlying A shares within 120 days from the date of listing.

The approval of the GDR Prospectus indicates that China Pacific Insurance's GDR issuance has entered into the final stage of the process. China Pacific Insurance believes that the issuance of GDRs will provide global investors with the opportunity to participate in the growth potential of China's booming insurance sector, which has increasingly been opening up in recent years. This Offering will broaden the Company's access to global capital market as well as further one of its core strategies, Transformation 2.0. According to the issuance plan stated in the announcement, China Pacific Insurance hopes the issuance of GDRs will expand its high-quality investors worldwide, diversify its shareholder structure and continue to enhance its corporate governance. The issuance price range is determined according to the Company's fundamentals and the evaluation of investors, the Shanghai-London Connect regulatory requirements, the domestic and foreign capital market conditions and the issuance risks.

Founded in 1991, China Pacific Insurance is going to celebrate its 30th Anniversary in 2021. As a leading insurance group in China with one of the most prestigious brands in the industry, China Pacific Insurance continues to showcase its outstanding performance. According to China Pacific Insurance's first quarter financial report for 2020, the Company achieved operating revenue of RMB138.211 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.8% and realized net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company of RMB8.388 billion, up 53.1% on year-on-year basis. Recently, China Pacific Insurance published its 2019 annual dividend payment implementation announcement, which declared distribution of its annual cash dividend of 1.2 yuan (tax included) per share. According to professional research institutions, the China Pacific Insurance's GDR issuance is expected to improve the Company's corporate governance as well as help attract investors with potential strategic synergies or business cooperation. Meanwhile, the GDR listing will help the Company build an offshore US dollar fundraising platform and enhance the Company's international layout focusing on the insurance industry value chain. The listing will also introduce Swiss Re, who has a long-term cooperative relationship with China Pacific Insurance, as a cornerstone investor and create favourable conditions for building a stronger partnership between the two parties. With the UK regarded as the birthplace of the modern insurance industry, China Pacific Insurance is honoured to be listing in the London capital markets for its 30th anniversary. The Company is looking forward to a bright future and to impress the world with its continued market expansion.


June 15, 2020 07:30 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Banking
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
China Pacific Insurance Obtained The Approval of the GDR Prospectus, The First GDR Issuance of the Insurance Industry Has Entered Into the Countdown  
June 15, 2020 07:30 HKT/SGT
The Hybrid Innovation: Combining Blockchain and AI to Grow the Digital Economy  
June 15, 2020 01:20 HKT/SGT
OWNR Granted MSB License to Sell Cryptocurrency in the USA  
June 15, 2020 00:50 HKT/SGT
China Pacific Insurance Obtained The Approval of the GDR Prospectus, The First GDR Issuance of the Insurance Industry Has Entered Into the Countdown  
June 14, 2020 12:01 HKT/SGT
Pacific Green Provides Business Activities Update  
June 13, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesian Minister of Social Affairs Describes Key Steps to Overcoming the Impact of COVID-19  
June 12, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to Collaborate with Shin Nihonkai Ferry in Development and Verification of Unmanned Ship Navigation System  
June 12, 2020 15:34 HKT/SGT
WOOTRADE Announces Strategic Partnership with Injective Protocol  
June 12, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
DL Holdings (1709.HK) to acquire ONE Carmel in California   
June 12, 2020 07:45 HKT/SGT
The first A+H+G insurance company is ready to embark on its journey: CPIC discloses intention to float at the London Stock Exchange  
June 11, 2020 16:55 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
AIR Convention Digital Week
15  -  19   June
Online
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
23  -  24   June
Singapore
EduTECH Virtual Asia
23  -  26   June
Online
Emerge 2020 HR Tech Summit
25  -  26   June
Online
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Seamless Virtual 2020
15  -  16   July
Online
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       