Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 15, 2020
Monday, 15 June 2020, 14:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation Announces New Operation Plan and Executive Changes for the 2020 Fiscal Year

Nagoya, Japan, June 15, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Aircraft announced personnel changes as well as a new operational plan brought about by the significant changes in the aviation industry and the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy.

In order for Mitsubishi Aircraft to weather the current crisis, the company had to reorganize priorities and shift its focus from development to perseverance and determination. This new, harsh business environment necessitated the development of a new operating plan for this fiscal year that included resizing its organization so that Mitsubishi Aircraft may endure and emerge from this crisis.

The company's priority will be on obtaining type certification for the SpaceJet M90. In order to maximize the efficiency of type certification flight tests in the future, this fiscal year, Mitsubishi Aircraft will focus on re-organizing, improving the current design at the aircraft-level, and validating data earned by over 3,900 hours of flight test.

To achieve the above organizational changes and operational plan, Mitsubishi Aircraft President Takaoki Niwa will continue to manage the overall business of the company. As before, Keisuke Masutani, Director of the Board, will continue to assist with corporate management, and Hiroyuki Tatsuoka, Director of the Board, will support the overall development and technology.

With regard to aircraft design and type certification, Yasuhiko Kawaguchi, who has 35 years of design experience at MHI and Mitsubishi Aircraft and played a central role in flight tests in the United States, will be the Executive Chief Engineer.

Throughout the reorganization, the company has focused on retaining the global experience and expertise it has developed over the last few years. As for other positions in the new organization, personnel capable of playing an active role on a global basis will be assigned.

In order to contribute to the development of the aviation industry in Japan and to develop Japan's first commercial jet, Mitsubishi Aircraft will focus on certification and will continue to move forward.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2zyevqB


June 15, 2020 14:50 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Airlines
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Hon Kwok Land Signs Lease Agreement with Global Industry Leader for En-Bloc Data Centre in Kwai Chung  
June 15, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation Announces New Operation Plan and Executive Changes for the 2020 Fiscal Year  
June 15, 2020 14:50 HKT/SGT
Tokuyama and Toyota Start Verification Tests in Japan for Stationary Fuel Cell Generator that Uses By-product Hydrogen  
June 15, 2020 12:48 HKT/SGT
SDK Group Completes Expansion of Lines to Produce Vinyl Ester Resin and Synthetic Resin Emulsion in Shanghai  
June 15, 2020 11:30 HKT/SGT
China Pacific Insurance Obtained The Approval of the GDR Prospectus, The First GDR Issuance of the Insurance Industry Has Entered Into the Countdown  
June 15, 2020 07:30 HKT/SGT
The Hybrid Innovation: Combining Blockchain and AI to Grow the Digital Economy  
June 15, 2020 01:20 HKT/SGT
OWNR Granted MSB License to Sell Cryptocurrency in the USA  
June 15, 2020 00:50 HKT/SGT
China Pacific Insurance Obtained The Approval of the GDR Prospectus, The First GDR Issuance of the Insurance Industry Has Entered Into the Countdown  
June 14, 2020 12:01 HKT/SGT
Pacific Green Provides Business Activities Update  
June 13, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesian Minister of Social Affairs Describes Key Steps to Overcoming the Impact of COVID-19  
June 12, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
AIR Convention Digital Week
15  -  19   June
Online
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
23  -  24   June
Singapore
EduTECH Virtual Asia
23  -  26   June
Online
Emerge 2020 HR Tech Summit
25  -  26   June
Online
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Seamless Virtual 2020
15  -  16   July
Online
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       