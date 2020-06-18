Thursday, 18 June 2020, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PRIZM Prizm developer Dmitry Efremov provides full data on decentralization

MOSCOW, June 18, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Dmitry Efremov, lead developer of the Prizm team, held an online press conference today for global investors in which he spoke about Prizm's protective paramining technologies, and the programming code that supports the decentralization of the Prizm cryptocurrency.







Dmitry spoke about the latest paramining technology, so investors could learn why hackers still cannot copy the innovative cryptographic protection of the project. A primary goal of the Prizm cryptocurrency is to become the most secure messaging application for encrypted messages; only a private key can open these messages. In addition, to send messages, users will have to pay a certain fee in the monetary units of the system.



"In the future, to protect messages, it was decided to develop cryptography. We wanted to come up with something that would surpass all cryptocurrencies on the market at that time. As a result, we launched Prizm as a social experiment, to introduce cryptocurrency into the community, with a fair emission from each participant. Naturally, we wanted to make a decentralized cryptography. That's how it was. Regarding the technology, Prizm runs on Proof-of-Stake, and each coin in the wallet is a kind of mining farm. This means that you do not need to buy any equipment to start mining coins. And that's all, in a nutshell," said Dmitry, completing his message to investors.



Investors have learned that Prizm Guard is at the core of technology protection. This security system was created to repel all network attacks. As you know, Prizm was subjected to the most powerful hacker attacks in 2018 and 2020. Prizm Guard is a system for proxying and scanning requests to a network node. Thanks to this cryptocurrency protection, Prizm is a project that is completely safe and autonomous. The Russian company RTM TECHNOLOGIES, in assessing the risks of using IT products, highly rated the project's protection indicators.



The immediate plans of the company include complete decentralization of the project. Already at this stage, not a developer nor project owner can influence or stop Prizm. Track the latest news on the official project website at PZM.space



