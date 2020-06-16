Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Tuesday, 16 June 2020, 12:14 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHIENG Receives Order from Tokyo Metropolitan Government for 60 Cars for Nippori-Toneri Liner Urban Transport System
- Replacement Carriages Will Help Ease Rush-hour Congestion -

- Cars feature next-generation "G-Fit" long seats engineered for enhanced comfort

TOKYO, June 16, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order for 60 railway cars (12 five-car configurations) for the Nippori-Toneri Liner, an automated guideway transit (AGT) system operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Bureau of Transportation. The newly ordered carriages will provide increased passenger capacity through the adoption of next-generation "G-Fit" long seats developed for greater comfort. By replacing the existing carriages supplied by a different manufacturer, the new cars will contribute to easing congestion during the morning and evening rush hours.

The Nippori-Toneri Liner is a public transit system connecting Nippori Station in Tokyo's Arakawa-ku and Minumadai-shinsuikoen Station in Adachi-ku, encompassing 13 stations over a total distance of approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). After the railway opened in 2008, the number of users - especially commuters and students traveling to the city center - increased steadily together with development along the new line, necessitating measures to reduce onboard congestion. In response, in 2015 and 2019 MHIENG delivered Model 330 cars that significantly increased transport capacity through adoption all-aluminum-alloy, double-skin structure and longer seats. Also, the adoption of new "T-smover" bogies enabled improvements in lighter weight, outstanding durability, low noise and vibration, and easier maintenance. Together these measures have contributed to easing congestion on the Nippori-Toneri Liner, and now with the latest order MHIENG expects to increase its contribution further.

MHIENG took over the transportation system operations previously performed by MHI in 2018. The company has an abundant track record of deliveries of new transit systems, with more than 500 railway carriages supplied to customers both in Japan and abroad, including major hub airports in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East.

Applying this experience, MHIENG will steadily deliver its safe and comfortable AGT carriages to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Bureau of Transportation. The company will also proceed in proposing new type transit systems to potential users worldwide, as a way of contributing to ongoing improvements in the efficiency and comfort of urban transportation.


June 16, 2020 12:14 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Transportation/Logistics
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
June 12, 2020 15:34 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to Collaborate with Shin Nihonkai Ferry in Development and Verification of Unmanned Ship Navigation System
June 10, 2020 15:44 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Ramping Up Marketing of Air Conditioners in Taiwan
June 9, 2020 16:19 HKT/SGT
MHIET to Build Collaborative Framework with Seika Corp. through Transfer of Domestic Marine Engine Sales and Parts Servicing Operations
June 8, 2020 13:52 HKT/SGT
MHI Ships the Core of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle (H-IIA No.42) from Nagoya Aerspace Systems Works Tobishima Plant
June 2, 2020 09:23 HKT/SGT
MHI RJ Aviation Group Launches as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Closes Acquisition of CRJ Series Program From Bombardier Inc.
May 11, 2020 14:30 HKT/SGT
MHI Releases FY2019 Financial Results & Emergency Measures, Strategy Update
May 7, 2020 14:27 HKT/SGT
MHI and Bombardier Agreed on a Closing Date for the Transaction Pertaining to the Acquisition of Canadair Regional Jet Program
Apr 27, 2020 12:41 HKT/SGT
MHPS the Global Market Share Leader in 2019 for Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems
Apr 15, 2020 11:30 HKT/SGT
MHI Launches Full-scale Operations at New Subsidiary in Jakarta, Indonesia
Apr 9, 2020 12:39 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Launches New Air Conditioner Ads on Concept of "Comforting the World with Heat," Featuring Popular Actress Keiko Kitagawa
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       