  • Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Wednesday, 17 June 2020, 13:24 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Launches New Model Harrier in Japan
An SUV for the new era that goes beyond the SUV category to fill the heart with its elegance rather than relying on utility or numerical performance.

- A fluent coupe form that brings together simplicity, elegance, and robustness.
- Pleasant, high-quality interior space with features such as the gentle sunshine that passes through the electro-chromatic panorama roof as if through traditional paper windows.
- A comfortable ride created through optimized suspension and other settings and with a focus on the driver's sightline movements.
- Digital Inner Mirror (with front and rear recording function) and other advanced accessories to ensure safety, security, comfort and convenience.

Toyota City, Japan, June 17, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota is making the new Harrier model available through its Toyota dealers nationwide as of June 17.




From the first moment seeing, riding, or driving off in the new Harrier, it resonates with a focus on sensory quality. Rather than relying on utility or numerical performance, Toyota's development goal was to create a unique presence that fills the heart with its elegance. As a result, it created a vehicle that goes beyond the SUV category to offer new value as "a life-enriching partner."

In a clear distinction from other SUVs, the Harrier brings together simplicity, elegance, and robustness in a fluent coupe form. Its high-quality interior space provides a sense of security from the first moment inside the cabin. As the vehicle drives off, a feeling of comfort is engendered through responsive driving performance, while the quiet cabin leads naturally to pleasurable conversations with friends. Spending time with the new Harrier will be an enriching experience.

Sales Outline

Monthly sales target for Japan3,100 units

With the launch of this new Harrier model, Toyota is promoting moving online. Online sales(1) allow customers to see detailed estimate simulations for any dealer they want or exchange messages with sales representatives from the comfort of their own home. The KINTO ONE(2) "beloved car" subscription service allows customers to complete the entire purchasing process online, from estimate to application to contract. It is available from just 54,010 yen (incl. tax) monthly(3) if using the seven-year lease plan without added bonus payments. By offering its customers a range of purchasing options to suit their diversifying lifestyles, Toyota is able to enhance its services to allow people to move ahead smoothly with their decision to buy a car.

(1) https://toyota.jp/harrier/
(2) A monthly fixed-sum service that provides voluntary insurance payments, vehicle tax, registration charges and taxes, breakdown repair, shaken (mandatory inspection) costs (for five- and seven-year plans), and regularly scheduled maintenance of the vehicle in a single package. https://kinto-jp.com/english/
(3) For the G Grade (gasoline specifications, 2WD) Display Audio (smartphone connectivity) package


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

June 17, 2020 13:24 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
