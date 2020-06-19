Friday, 19 June 2020, 16:20 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Nissin Foods Company Limited Nissin Foods Sets Up "Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund" Further Focused on Giving Back to the Community Well-being and Long-term Development

HONG KONG, June 19, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock code: 1475) is pleased to announce that the Group will take a step further to contribute to the well-being of community by setting up a "Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund" within this year, which will be focusing on initiatives that are supportive and beneficial to the community and contributing to the development of education.



Mr Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, "As the economy together with many people's lives and livelihoods are hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nissin Foods feels privileged that our products are still well received by consumers and our business fundamentals remain sound. Believing that it is our responsibility to ensure the stable supply of quality food products, we have also decided to take a step further by contributing to the well-being of community through setting up a charity fund for good.That means the fund will be used for good purposes and in the long run."



True to the belief of its founder Mr Momofuku ANDO that "Eating and sports are the two axles of health," Nissin Foods is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle for all. To this end, apart from supporting community projects, the "Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund" will also contribute to educational programmes at primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions, including scholarships, research and development, events and activities in relation to food science, nutrition and physical education because all these subjects play a vital role in our human development and well-being.



About Nissin Foods Company Limited

Nissin Foods Company Limited (The "Group"; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and the PRC with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands and the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, frozen foods and other food products under its two core corporate brands, namely "NISSIN" and "DOLL" together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium food brands. The Group's five flagship product brands, namely "Cup Noodles", "Demae Iccho", "Doll Instant Noodle", "Doll Dim Sum" and "Fuku" are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the PRC market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the "ECO Cup" concept into the market and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first- and second-tier cities located in the eastern and southern parts of the PRC. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.



