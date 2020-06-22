Monday, 22 June 2020, 16:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota: Adjustments to Domestic Production in July 2020 (as of June 22)

Toyota City, Japan, June 22, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Due to the effects of COVID-19 on the current market and the change in demand of new vehicles globally, Toyota intends to continually make gradual adjustments in production operations at plants for completed vehicles in Japan.



We estimate the production volume will be recovered up to approximately ten percent decrease compared to the initial plan.



We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our suppliers and people in those regions.



About Toyota Motor Corporation



Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.



