Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 22, 2020
Monday, 22 June 2020, 16:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota: Adjustments to Domestic Production in July 2020 (as of June 22)

Toyota City, Japan, June 22, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Due to the effects of COVID-19 on the current market and the change in demand of new vehicles globally, Toyota intends to continually make gradual adjustments in production operations at plants for completed vehicles in Japan.

We estimate the production volume will be recovered up to approximately ten percent decrease compared to the initial plan.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our suppliers and people in those regions.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2NlbtcE.


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

June 22, 2020 16:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
June 17, 2020 13:24 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches New Model Harrier in Japan
June 16, 2020 13:43 HKT/SGT
Toyota Offers Free Access to THUMS Virtual Human Body Model Software
June 15, 2020 12:48 HKT/SGT
Tokuyama and Toyota Start Verification Tests in Japan for Stationary Fuel Cell Generator that Uses By-product Hydrogen
June 8, 2020 12:38 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches New Model RAV4 PHEV
June 5, 2020 16:34 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Make Virtual Le Mans Debut
June 5, 2020 16:22 HKT/SGT
Toyota Mobility Foundation to Expand Provision of Connected and Sanitized Mobility Services to support Healthcare in Indonesia in Support of the Fight against COVID-19
June 5, 2020 16:01 HKT/SGT
Six Companies Establish R&D Joint Venture for Commercial Vehicle Fuel Cell Systems for the Creation of a Hydrogen-based Society in China
June 3, 2020 08:05 HKT/SGT
The Toyota Mobility Foundation and Partners Establish Digital Platform to Help Support People and Industry in Rural Germany
June 2, 2020 12:35 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces its Line-up for the New GR Yaris in Japan
May 28, 2020 12:56 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2020
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       