Monday, 22 June 2020, 18:49 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Champion REIT Champion REIT Launches "The Real Champion - Entrepreneur in Action" Supports Youth Development by Nurturing Entrepreneurship

HONG KONG, June 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT") (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, regards sustainability as a core part of its business strategy and culture. The Trust will therefore be organising The Real Champion - Entrepreneur in Action programme this summer to support youth development despite the challenging business environment. Its aim is to provide tertiary students the opportunity to acquire practical business and marketing skills through the guidance of successful business leaders.



As part of the programme, successful applicants will engage in a competition to boost sales of Langham Place cash coupons, specifically by devising and executing their own business and marketing plans, which will be conducted mainly online to allow greater flexibility. Winners will gain cash coupons as reward and various opportunities for further development, including CEO shadowing and mentoring. Ahead of the campaign, an online introduction and sharing session will be held on 3 July 2020. Business leaders, including Ms. Ada Wong, CEO of Champion REIT; Mr. Eddy Tang, CEO of Union Medical Healthcare; and Mr. Louie Chung, Group Owner of LUBUDS F&B Group, will offer personal insights into entrepreneurialism as well as marketing tips to participants. Details of the programme can be found here.

https://stg.championreit.com/files/en/Champion%20Entrepreneur%20in%20Action_Programme_final.pdf



Ms. Ada Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, "In view of the limited internship and job opportunities available to students on the market due to the impact of pandemic this year, we strive to empower tertiary students through our first-ever entrepreneur programme. While growing our business, we recognise our responsibility to contribute to society. Going forward, we will do our utmost to integrate sustainable development into our business strategy, creating long-term value not only for our business, but also for the communities in which we serve."



About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

Website: www.championreit.com







June 22, 2020 18:49 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

