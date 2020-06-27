Friday, 26 June 2020, 11:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Marioo Mario Store Named 'Most Popular Gaming Shops' in the Middle East

Tabuk , Saudi Arabia, June 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Mario Store, a comprehensive gaming platform that provides shoppers with access to all games, gaming equipment, and gaming support resources, was this week named one of the most popular gaming shops in the Middle East.



Expanding their brand to include global markets, including those outside of the Middle East, Mario Store has prioritized one thing above all else since their founding: customer service.



"We know that we'd have no platform without the loyal customers who buy our products over and over again," said Faris Albalawi, Founder and Owner of Mario Store. "That's why we go above and beyond to make sure we are providing a buying process that is second-to-none. We work hard to stack our platform with new releases before they even hit the shelves."



Mario Store provides customers with all types of digital and prepaid games online. Some items for sale presently include Eddie Jordan Pilot in the Black Knight Game, Zombie Girl Account in the Black Knight Game, Fortnight Abandoned Characters, PlayStation Accessories, Random Accounts, and the list goes on.



Mario Store provides more than access to gaming items as well. They are a social media marketing follower corner, whereby users can purchase followers to big name social media platforms, like Instagram.



"We're a one-stop-digital-shop, which is why we cover everything from gaming online and in person, to growing social media accounts," said Albalawi. "We are honored to have been recognized for our services and our commitment to the client. We are looking forward to what the rest of 2020 and beyond has in store for Mario Store."



Mario Store boasts a fast shipping policy, ensuring that products ship moments after the order is placed. They also contain a 24-hour technical support chat if anyone is having any issues or problems accessing their purchase. Lastly, they feature daily discounts and competitive prices that people everywhere are able to afford.



About Mario Store



Mario Store is a comprehensive, Middle East-based online gaming store that provides users with access to the latest and greatest gaming products today. They offer social media growth packages, as well as Instagram follower purchases, to solidify their reputation as the "best one-stop-digital-shop" in the Middle East and beyond. Mario Store is planning to expand into additional markets in the coming year. For more information, visit: https://salla.sa/marioo .



Media contact

Company: Marioo

Contact: Faris Albalawi

Instagram: http://instagram.com/_p

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://salla.sa/marioo





