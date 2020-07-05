Monday, 29 June 2020, 15:05 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, June 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for May 2020 are summarized below.



I. Production



1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in May 2020 decreased 83.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in May 2020]

CX-3: 2,506 units (down 74.7% year on year)

CX-30: 2,425 units

CX-5: 2,210 units (down 94.1%)



2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in May 2020 decreased 12.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in May 2020]

MAZDA3: 7,735 units (up 21.5% year on year)

MAZDA6: 6,445 units (up 107.2%)

CX-30: 4,597 units



II. Domestic Sales



Mazda's domestic sales volume in May 2020 decreased 50.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.0% (down 0.5 points year on year), with a 1.6% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 3.2% total market share (down 0.4 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in May 2020]

MAZDA2: 1,508 units (down 44.7% year on year)

CX-30: 959 units

MAZDA3: 847 units (down 60.5%)



III. Exports



Mazda's export volume in May 2020 decreased 86.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.



[Exports of key models in May 2020]

CX-5: 4,117 units (down 86.9% year on year)

CX-30: 1,242 units

MAZDA3: 934 units (down 91.8%)



IV. Global Sales



Mazda's global sales volume in May 2020 decreased 29.2% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in May 2020]



CX-5: 24,628 units (down 35.5% year on year)

MAZDA3: 18,238 units (down 33.2%)

CX-30: 10,460 units



About Mazda



Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com



