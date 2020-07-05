Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, July 5, 2020
Monday, 29 June 2020, 18:10 HKT/SGT
Source: Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co., Limited
Hygeia Healthcare Successfully Listed on Main Board of SEHK, Further Strengthen Its Leading Market Position

HONG KONG, June 29, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The largest oncology healthcare group in China, Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co., Limited ("Hygeia Healthcare" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 6078), is officially listed and commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") at 9:00 a.m. this morning. Hygeia Healthcare opened at HKD22.80 per share on the first trading day and the highest share price recorded throughout the day was HKD27.70 per share, an increase of 21.49%. The closing price was HKD26.00 per share, which was about 40.54% higher than the offer price; the trading volume was about 78.68 million shares, with a total turnover of approximately HKD1,913 million, and total market value amounted to HKD15.6 billion.




Mr. Fang Min, Chairman of the Board and Non-executive Director of Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co., Limited, said, "Today marks an important milestone in Hygeia Healthcare's development. The official listing on the SEHK is a great recognition of our business strategy and philosophy, providing us enough momentum to further accelerate our development. At the same time, by stepping into the international capital market, it will be more conducive for us to expand diversified financing channels, strengthen our financial position and enhance the brand image of Hygeia Healthcare. We are honored to receive enthusiastic support from our investors. As an oncology-focused healthcare group, Hygeia Healthcare has always endeavored to make healthcare services more accessible and affordable, addressing unmet demand of oncology patients in China. Looking forward, we will expand our network of oncology-focused hospitals and radiotherapy centers to broaden our business scale and enlarge market share; upgrade our existing in-network hospitals to improve our service capacity and widen our service offering; continue to improve the quality of healthcare services provided by our in-network hospitals and further enhance our brand awareness; and further optimize the oncology healthcare service industry chain to continuously strengthen our leading edges and enhance our core competitiveness, striving to create great investment returns for our shareholders and investors."

Morgan Stanley Asia Limited and Haitong International Capital Limited are the Joint Sponsors. Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited, and Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited are the Joint Global Coordinators; Morgan Stanley Asia Limited (in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering), Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (in relation to the International Offering), Haitong International Securities Company Limited, and Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited are the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers.

About Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co., Limited
Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co., Limited (stock code: 6078), as an oncology-focused healthcare group, endeavors to make healthcare services more accessible and affordable, addressing the unmet demand of oncology patients in China. According to Frost & Sullivan, Hygeia Healthcare is the largest oncology healthcare group in China in terms of revenue generated from radiotherapy-related services in 2019 and number of radiotherapy equipment installed in in-network hospitals and radiotherapy centers as of December 31, 2019. Since the start of its business in 2009, Hygeia Healthcare has built a nationwide footprint of oncology-focused hospitals and radiotherapy centers through a combination of organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and cooperation with hospital partners.



