Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, July 5, 2020
Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 10:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Globalization Partners
Most Businesses Proceeding with International Expansion Plans, Undeterred by COVID-19, Reveals New CFO Survey
More than 80% of Businesses Now Considering Remote Global Workforce Model

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - New research released by Globalization Partners and CFO Research, indicates that most businesses are undeterred by the impact of COVID-19 and are still moving forward with plans for new or expanded international operations. More than half of the respondents expressed interest in expanding or adding operations in the Asia-Pacific region. The findings also show that 83% of respondents said they are looking into a remote, global workforce model as a solution to the changes brought about by COVID-19.

Despite the pandemic-induced economic crisis, 45% of respondents are either currently expanding globally or only slightly delaying their expansion and will do it within one year. Another 9% maintain intent to expand internationally but remain in a year-long holding pattern.

After North America at 71%, the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China), targeted by 65%, was the most popular region for new or expanded operations. Capturing market share was the top cited reason for expansion into these specific regions. Also, highly cited was the desire to expand sales, diversify investments and acquire top talent.

"This research offers grounds for optimism that the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 has not derailed international expansion plans for most businesses who were already on this path," explained Nicole Sahin, CEO and Founder of Globalization Partners. "However, the operational challenges, particularly around local legal rules, recruitment and compliance can take months to navigate. Our solution removes these barriers to success and makes it easy to establish new international teams and revenue generation in a matter of days."

The data also found that employee health and safety was a top concern related to global expansion, cited nearly twice as much as the other leading issues, including new business strategies, increasing sales pipeline and revenue, and reducing organizational costs. In addition, 83% of executives expressed concern managing multiple third parties and stakeholders in a foreign environment during a volatile economic climate. And 74% of executives expressed concern with navigating foreign banks and international employee payroll in these volatile times.

Expansion had been or was expected to be a long process for most of the executives. 86% said their global expansion took or would take at least five months. That figure included 42% who put the time required at more than one year. As a result, dedicating resources to global operations was also a top concern for executives planning international expansion.

Sahin concluded: "The survey supports all the key challenges facing companies as they expand globally. But the biggest issue for most of our clients is the time and cost involved with establishing legal entities or subsidiaries. We make it easy for our clients to hire talent in a new country in a matter of days while ensuring compliance with international laws and agreements."

Survey Methodology
The survey, conducted by CFO Research of Argyle Advisory and Research Services, polled 166 senior finance executives at companies with international expansion plans.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and 187 countries. Our solution allows companies to hire employees in as little as 12 hours without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. When companies find top talent, that team member is put on our locally compliant payroll. We are the most trustworthy solution in the market and offer 24/7/365 premium support services. We have dual U.S. headquarters to serve you in Boston and San Diego, with regional hub offices located worldwide in the UK, Ireland, Germany, the UAE, India, China, Singapore, Brazil, and Mexico. For more information, please visit https://www.globalization-partners.com.

Contact:

Touchdown PR for Globalization Partners, Asia Pacific
Melinda Ilagan
Senior Consultant
[email protected]



June 30, 2020 10:30 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Enterprise IT, ASEAN
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Five Advisors With Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners Named to Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers 2020 List  
July 3, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
NEC and JAMSTEC Develop AI-based System for Measuring Microplastics in the Ocean  
July 3, 2020 10:30 HKT/SGT
Gynesys Best Home Security Urges Businesses to Work with African-American Owned Commercial Security Firms in the Aftermath of CPI Security CEO's Remarks; Prepared to Work with Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets to Replace CPI as Major Sponsor  
July 2, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Singapore's Leading B2B Tech Event Stack Rescheduled to 2021  
July 2, 2020 10:52 HKT/SGT
MOG Recorded a YOY Earnings Growth for the year ended 31 March 2020 by leveraging its extensive retail network and strong brand recognition to capture new market opportunities  
July 2, 2020 08:25 HKT/SGT
Hua Medicine Announces Positive 24-Week Topline Results of Phase III Metformin Combination Trial of Dorzagliatin  
July 1, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
Black Wealth Matters Welcomes SEC Internal Investigation Into Racist Attack on Solomon Ali; Demands Transparency and Accountability  
July 1, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Revamps Corporate Philosophy 'FUJITSU Way' to Achieve Our Purpose  
July 1, 2020 13:22 HKT/SGT
Remap-Cap to Partner With Eisai on Innovative Trial to Combat COVID  
July 1, 2020 13:02 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches New Acceleration Suppression System  
July 1, 2020 12:48 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
2020 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards
8   July
Malaysia, Singapore
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Seamless Virtual 2020
15  -  16   July
Online
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       