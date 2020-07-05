Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, July 5, 2020
Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 13:22 HKT/SGT
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu Revamps Corporate Philosophy 'FUJITSU Way' to Achieve Our Purpose

TOKYO, July 1, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has revamped the Fujitsu Way, for the first time in twelve years, to implement the management policy and business strategy based on the company's newly-established Purpose. The new Fujitsu Way comprises of three core elements: Our Purpose, Our Values, and Code of Conduct. Fujitsu aims to achieve Our Purpose by advancing corporate activities based on the new Fujitsu Way which will offer a new basis for the actions of each person in the Group.




Background

Fujitsu Group established The Fujitsu Way in 2002 as a principle for the behavior of all its people. In response to changes in society and the business environment, the company revised the philosophy in 2008 to further instill awareness in its people working around the globe. The world has become more interconnected with ever-growing complexity, and we are experiencing an era that is fast-changing and uncertain. Various threats to global sustainability have become apparent. It is Fujitsu's responsibility to use technology to deliver value for customers and proactively contribute to the transformation of society. Accordingly, Fujitsu has set out Our Purpose to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation and renewed the Fujitsu Way for every person in the Group to act with Our Purpose. In accordance with the new Fujitsu Way, the Group's approximately 130,000 people will work autonomously taking all stakeholders into account and support resolving social issues with innovation.

Overview of the new FUJITSU Way

The new Fujitsu Way comprises of the following three core elements. Moreover, Our Values describes the cycle of three actions necessary to achieve Our Purpose: Aspiration, Trust, and Empathy.

Our Purpose: Why Fujitsu exists in society
Our Values: The important sense of value each employee should have
Code of Conduct: What Fujitsu people should comply

About FUJITSU Way

The Fujitsu Way sets out Our Purpose, Our Values and Code of Conduct, which will play a central role in innovating the management and expanding the global business of the company. All people in the Group will share and perform in accordance to the Fujitsu Way, to fulfill its objective of further increasing Fujitsu's corporate value while contributing to global and local societies.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.


July 1, 2020 13:22 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Ltd
