

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - To ensure a safe exhibition experience for all visitors, speakers, exhibitors, partners, and staff amid the latest developments of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the organizer of Cloud Expo Asia and its collocating events - CloserStill Media Asia, today announced the rescheduling of its Singapore tech events to 20th - 21st October 2021.



Originally planned to be held this October at Marina Bay Sands, the event stack was expected to see over 21,000 professionals in attendance, 400+ leading technology providers showcase their latest solutions, and 600+ expert speakers congregate to share the latest technological advancements and ideas.



The organiser's final decision of postponement was made after extensive consultation with government authorities and stakeholders, with the primary objective to safeguard the health and wellbeing of exhibitors and attendees.



With regards to the postponement, Managing Director, Andy Kiwanuka said, "Our stakeholders have come to expect an excellent experience at the business event each year, and we are committed to delivering on that expectation while ensuring everyone's safety. Thus, rescheduling the events is the only responsible course of action at this point. We appreciate everyone's support and understanding throughout this challenging time, and remain excited to bring to you Cloud Expo Asia and the co-located events in 2021."



Separately, as part of CloserStill Media's continued community engagement in Singapore, the organiser will host various "Thought Leadership Series" events incorporating virtual executive fireside chats, high-level digital round tables, targeted content-led marketing, as well as sector-specific mini tech events (physical and virtual) in early 2021.



CloserStill Media's next Technology event in Asia will be the return of Cloud Expo Asia, Hong Kong on the 23rd - 24th September 2020. Celebrating its 5th anniversary as the leading Tech industry event in the region, this edition will be the first hybrid version of the event (physical and virtual).



The organiser will closely monitor the coronavirus situation in collaboration with the government, health authorities and venues, to ensure a high level of hygiene and safety at the world-class events in September 2020 and October 2021. The team will be in touch with all confirmed exhibitors, speakers and partners to discuss their participation at the rescheduled events.



