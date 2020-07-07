Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Monday, 6 July 2020, 08:05 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai: New Fine Granule Formulation of Anti-epileptic Drug Fycompa Launched in Japan

TOKYO, July 6, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has launched a new fine granule formulation of its in-house-discovered antiepileptic drug (AED) Fycompa (perampanel hydrate) in Japan on July 6, 2020. Eisai received marketing and manufacturing approval for this formulation on January 23, 2020, and the fine granule formulation was added to Japan's National Health Insurance drug price list on April 23 of the same year.

In Japan, it is estimated that there are approximately 1 million patients with epilepsy. While epilepsy is a disease that may occur regardless of age, it is said that incidence is particularly high in children and the elderly. This newly launched fine granule formula was developed so that even patients who have difficulty taking tablets such as children or those who have difficulties in taking tablets due to reduced swallowing ability may take this drug. Additionally, greater ability to adjust dosage to match patients' symptoms becomes possible.

Fycompa is a first-in-class AED discovered at Eisai's Tsukuba Research Laboratories and was developed in-house. It is a highly selective, noncompetitive AMPA receptor antagonist that reduces neuronal hyperexcitation associated with seizures by targeting glutamate activity at postsynaptic AMPA receptors. In Japan, Fycompa is currently approved for monotherapy and adjunctive use in the treatment of partial-onset seizures (with or without secondarily generalized seizures) in patients with epilepsy 4 years of age and older, as well as adjunctive treatment for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older.
With the launch of this fine granule formulation in Japan, Eisai will continue to prioritize the provision of safety information. Furthermore, Eisai will pursue its mission of delivering "seizure freedom" to as many patients as possible, and seek to address the diverse needs of, as well as increasing the benefits provided to, patients with epilepsy and their families.


About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. defines our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology. As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through working with key stakeholders to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.

For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.com

Contact: 
Public Relations Department
Eisai Co., Ltd. 
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


July 6, 2020 08:05 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai (TSE: 4523)
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: HealthCare
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
July 6, 2020 08:33 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Launch In-House Developed New Anti-insomnia Drug Dayvigo (Lemborexant) with Indication for Insomnia in Japan
July 1, 2020 13:02 HKT/SGT
Remap-Cap to Partner With Eisai on Innovative Trial to Combat COVID
June 25, 2020 10:47 HKT/SGT
Eisai Receives Approval for Parkinson's Disease Treatment Equfina in South Korea
June 10, 2020 12:49 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Support Counter-Measures Against the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus Infection in Africa
June 4, 2020 10:43 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Brain Performance (Brain-Health) Self-Check Tool "NouKNOW" to be Used in Beauty Salons
June 2, 2020 10:05 HKT/SGT
Eisai Launches New Insomnia Drug Dayvigo (Lemborexant) CIV in the United States as a Treatment Option for Adults With Insomnia
May 29, 2020 14:54 HKT/SGT
AbbVie and Eisai Announce an Approval for Partial Changes in the Marketing Approval of HUMIRA, a Fully Human Anti-TNFalpha Monoclonal Antibody
May 29, 2020 10:31 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Results from LENVIMA (lenvatinib) plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Trials
May 18, 2020 12:33 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Launch New Selbelle Premium Tablets and New Selbelle Premium Fine Granules
May 14, 2020 08:22 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Data on Oncology Pipeline and Products at ASCO20 Annual Meeting
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       