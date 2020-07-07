Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Monday, 6 July 2020, 11:15 HKT/SGT
Share:
Favored by Capital Market Again, MicroPort's CRM Business Brings in New Investor

HONG KONG, July 6, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Thanks to capital market's growing expectation for the aging population and accelerated substitution of imported medical devices, China's medical devices industry has entered a golden age of rapid development. Hong Kong-listed medical devices company, MicroPort Scientific Corporation ("MicroPort",stock code: 00853) - which has positioned in ten business segments including cardiovascular devices, orthopedics devices, and cardiac rhythm management business - was favored by the capital market in 2020 and obtained substantial attention from a lot of heavyweight strategic investors.

Following its announcement on July 2 in relation to completion of the placing of 65,958,000 new shares and raising over HK$1.5 billion at a price with the lowest discount among all primary placings of healthcare companies listed in Hong Kong in the last 5 years, MicroPort announced on 5 July that its subsidiary - MicroPort Cardiac Rhythm Management Limited ("MicroPort CRM"), which focuses on developing and commercializing implantable pacemaker and defibrillator devices and related technologies to manage cardiac rhythm disorders - has entered into definitive agreements in connection with its Series B financing with total investment proceeds US$105 million. With the investments, MicroPort CRM's post-money valuation reaches about US$400 million. Hillhouse Capital Group will lead the Series B investment and will invest US$50 million. Current MicroPort CRM investor, Yunfeng Capital will also participate with an additional investment of US$25 million. MicroPort will also invest USD$30 million through its wholly owned subsidiary. These investments fully demonstrated investors' confidence on the development of medical devices industry and MicroPort CRM business.

Originally acquired in April 2018, MicroPort CRM designs, develops, and markets solutions for the management of heart rhythm disorders, such as implantable pacemakers and defibrillators, as well as heart failure with cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), worldwide. Headquartered in Clamart (outside Paris) France, MicroPort CRM has dedicated R&D teams in Clamart (outside Paris) and Shanghai, and world class manufacturing facilities in France, Italy, the Dominican Republic and China. Currently MicroPort CRM employs approximately 950 employees globally.

For decades, MicroPort CRM has been at the forefront of innovation in the CRM industry and has implanted more than one million patients worldwide with its pacemakers and defibrillators. The company is known for its cutting-edge technology, small, long-lasting devices, and the most advanced therapeutic solutions. In 2015, MicroPort CRM launched the PLATINIUMTM family of implantable defibrillators, which has the longest service life of any implantable defibrillator on the market, reducing the risks associated to frequent replacements. In 2019, the company launched ENOTM, TEOTM and OTOTM, the world's smallest family of pacemakers, 1.5T and 3T MRI conditional. In the CRT field, the company innovated with the SonRTM sensor, the world's only contractility sensor for automatic optimization of cardiac resynchronization, which, in a landmark trial called RESPOND-CRT, revealed that SonRTM is associated with a 35% reduction in the risk of hospitalization for heart failure. MicroPort CRM continues to innovate in CRT by developing AXONETM, an ultra-thin 1.2 F (0.4 mm) left ventricular lead, which will enable MicroPort CRM to lead the industry in expanding CRT therapy options.

MicroPort CRM will soon launch a new family of pacemakers, ALIZEATM and BOREATM, featuring Bluetooth technology and wireless remote monitoring, and plans to launch a complete new line of defibrillator systems in 2021, including devices and leads, 1.5T and 3T MRI conditional. The market introduction of these products will provide an additional inflection point for the growth prospects of the CRM franchise.



July 6, 2020 11:15 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, HealthCare
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
VPower Group Begins Operation of 38.8MW Power Stations in Sri Lanka  
July 6, 2020 18:40 HKT/SGT
Announcement of Absorption-type Merger (Simplified Merger and Short-form Merger) of DENSO IT Solutions Inc.  
July 6, 2020 15:34 HKT/SGT
Privity FZ LLE participates in Verofax pre-seed investment round  
July 6, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
JGA North is Ready for Service  
July 6, 2020 14:30 HKT/SGT
Aichi Cancer Center and NEC Launch Joint Research on Fundamental Study Aimed at Advanced Cancer Immunotherapy  
July 6, 2020 14:11 HKT/SGT
Toyota Reproduces and Sells Spare Parts for 2000GT  
July 6, 2020 12:37 HKT/SGT
Favored by Capital Market Again, MicroPort's CRM Business Brings in New Investor  
July 6, 2020 11:15 HKT/SGT
VIET CAPITAL BANK and 7-ELEVEN VIETNAM Launch JCB CARD  
July 6, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Embarks Towards 'New Normal', Redefining Working Styles for its Japan Offices  
July 6, 2020 10:47 HKT/SGT
Privity FZ LLE participates in Verofax pre-seed investment round  
July 6, 2020 10:40 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
2020 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards
8   July
Malaysia, Singapore
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Seamless Virtual 2020
15  -  16   July
Online
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       