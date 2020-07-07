Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Monday, 6 July 2020, 12:37 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Reproduces and Sells Spare Parts for 2000GT
GR Heritage Parts Project

Toyota City, Japan, July 6, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (hereafter TGR) announces that it will reproduce spare parts for Toyota 2000GT as GR Heritage Parts Project, and will sell them both domestically and overseas.








This project is an initiative that will reproduce spare parts that were no longer available, and sell them as genuine parts to customers who aspire to continue driving their cherished cars filled with their memories. Previously, in May 2019, an announcement was made to reproduce and sell spare parts for A70 and A80 Supra at the GR Supra press conference, and Toyota 2000GT will be the next model following on from this.

Toyota 2000GT was a sports car launched in 1967 through collaboration with Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Until production ended in 1970, 337 units were manufactured. It adopted the latest Japanese technology, including a 2.0-liter DOHC straight-six engine, four-wheel double-wishbone suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, radial tires, magnesium alloy wheels, and retractable headlamps, and boasted a maximum speed of 220 kph, on a par with European sports cars of the day. Prior to its launch, it took part in speed trials and, despite inclement conditions with an approaching typhoon, it set three world records (10,000 miles, 15,000 kms, 72 hours) and 13 international records. It also achieved wins and high placement in various races. It became a world-renowned sports car for Toyota, and was used in scenes shot in Japan for the James Bond film You Only Live Twice.

Efforts are underway at specially collaborating suppliers, along with Toyota plants and related divisions, in preparation for the production of the reproduced parts due to go on sale. From August 1, 2020, information will be steadily updated on the TGR website(1), and orders will be accepted. In addition, reproduced parts may be purchased from Toyota dealers in the same way as normal genuine parts. However, due to the uniqueness of the Toyota 2000GT, sales will be restricted to owners, to prevent reselling; and the number of parts sold will be limited per car.

Also, with regards to the first round of reproduced parts for A70 and A80 Supra, announced in January 2020(3), some (A70 fuel sender gauge, A70 door handle, and A80 door handle) will be available to order through Toyota dealers in Japan and overseas from July 1. Information regarding the commencement of orders for other parts will be posted on the TGR website.

(1) GR Heritage Parts website
(2) As of July 6, 2020.
(3) Toyota Reproduces and Sells Spare Parts for A70 and A80 Supra GR Heritage Parts Project


About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

July 6, 2020 12:37 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
July 1, 2020 12:48 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches New Acceleration Suppression System
June 30, 2020 12:51 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches Stamping-Type Plating Machine that Significantly Reduces Environmental Impact and Transforms Plating Process
June 29, 2020 13:22 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2020
June 29, 2020 13:08 HKT/SGT
SPARX Group Establishes Space Frontier Fund
June 22, 2020 16:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Adjustments to Domestic Production in July 2020 (as of June 22)
June 17, 2020 13:24 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches New Model Harrier in Japan
June 16, 2020 13:43 HKT/SGT
Toyota Offers Free Access to THUMS Virtual Human Body Model Software
June 15, 2020 12:48 HKT/SGT
Tokuyama and Toyota Start Verification Tests in Japan for Stationary Fuel Cell Generator that Uses By-product Hydrogen
June 8, 2020 12:38 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches New Model RAV4 PHEV
June 5, 2020 16:34 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Make Virtual Le Mans Debut
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       