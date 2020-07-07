Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 13:37 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
HSPP Announces Corporate Name Change to Honda India Power Products Limited

New Delhi, India, July 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Siel Power Products Limited (HSPP), leading manufacturer of power products in India, today announced the change in its name to Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP).

Subsequent to the cessation of the joint venture agreement with its longtime partner, Usha International Limited, HSPP applied for the corporate name change which was recently certified by the Registrar of Companies - Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

The name change will be with immediate effect.

Takahiro Ueda, CMD and President & CEO, Honda India Power Products Limited said, ?We are committed to the Indian market and will continue to deliver our customers with high quality Honda power products and will strive to provide people the joy of making their lives better.?

About Honda India Power Products Limited

Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), was established in September 1985 with a commitment to provide high quality power products to the Indian customers.

Ever since, it has been the undisputed leader in the power products industry, manufacturing and marketing a range of Portable Generators, Water Pumps, Tillers and General Purpose Engine at its state-of-art manufacturing facility at Greater Noida. It is also engaged in the marketing of Lawn Mower, Brush Cutter and Long-tailed outboard motors.


About Honda

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.

For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.

July 7, 2020 13:37 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
June 29, 2020 16:35 HKT/SGT
Honda Releases Production, Sales and Export Results in May 2020
June 11, 2020 08:59 HKT/SGT
Honda Establishes Hynex Mobility Service, a New Joint Venture Company, to Accelerate Advancements Toward Next-generation Connected Services Business in China
May 28, 2020 17:52 HKT/SGT
Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production in China
May 12, 2020 15:27 HKT/SGT
Honda Releases Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 4th Quarter and the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020
Apr 28, 2020 15:54 HKT/SGT
Honda Releases Production, Sales and Export Results for March 2020 and April 2019 - March 2020
Apr 20, 2020 16:55 HKT/SGT
Announcement Regarding the Cancellation of the Third TOMODACHI Honda Global Leadership Program
Apr 3, 2020 08:50 HKT/SGT
General Motors and Honda to Jointly Develop Next-Generation Honda Electric Vehicles Powered by GM's Ultium Batteries
Mar 30, 2020 16:15 HKT/SGT
Honda e and CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE win Design Awards in the "Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020"
Mar 30, 2020 16:10 HKT/SGT
Honda Announces Production, Sales and Export Results in February 2020
Mar 30, 2020 08:10 HKT/SGT
GAC Honda to Absorb Honda Automobile (China)
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       