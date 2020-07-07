Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Suprema Suprema Intelligent Access Control Solutions Help Maintain Employee and Business Wellness FaceStation 2 and Mobile Access Contactless Solutions

SEOUL, KOREA, July 7, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a leading global provider of access control, time & attendance and biometric solutions, recognized the trend towards contactless, biometric and mobile credentialing long before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's premier biometrics solution, FaceStation 2 Smart Face Recognition Terminal, employs intelligent facial recognition ensuring highly accurate personal identification and authentication for improved overall security with contactless operation. Mobile Access, Suprema's contactless credentialing solution, eliminates the need for costly access cards and proximity devices by utilizing iOS and Android smartphones as a secure personal access credential.







"Suprema has been pioneering contactless access control solutions long before the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened market demand for safer and more secure access control solutions," said Young S. Moon, CEO of Suprema Inc. "Our FaceStation 2 Smart Face Recognition Terminal and Mobile Access contactless solutions seamlessly integrate with our BioStar integrated security platform to deliver comprehensive functionality for the most demanding security and workforce management applications."



Suprema FaceStation 2 Smart Face Recognition Terminal delivers outstanding performance including: up to 3,000 matches per second; a memory capacity capable of accommodating up to 30,000 users, 50,000 image logs and 5 million text logs; live face detection with IR-based fake face blocking (anti-spoofing) technology; and multi-band RF reading technology to support the latest RFID standards for multi-modal credentialing when required. The ergonomically designed and highly aesthetic device features an Android-based intuitive touchscreen LCD providing ease of use that requires little to no training for both users and system administrators.



Suprema Mobile Access turns virtually any iOS or Android smartphone into a highly secure contactless access credentialing device, eliminating the cost associated with issuing access cards and proximity devices. FaceStation 2 will soon become compatible with Suprema Mobile Access, providing a seamlessly convenient and fast operation. Users can simply tap their smartphone on an RFID reader to gain access from distances within 10cm without the need to wake the host smartphone.





About Suprema



Suprema is a leading global provider of access control, time & attendance and biometrics solutions. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema has introduced innovations to the security industry over the last decades. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema is named the world's top 50 security manufacturers and has worldwide sales network in over 140 countries with no.1 market share in biometric access control in EMEA region. For more information on Suprema, visit www.supremainc.com, or email [email protected]



Contact:



July 7, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT

Source: Suprema

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Enterprise IT, Security, Mobility/Wireless

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

