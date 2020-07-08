Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 23:20 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tonaquint Data Centers Tonaquint completes acquisition of Fiberpipe Data Centers

St. George, UT and Boise, ID, July 7, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tonaquint Data Centers, Inc. (Tonaquint) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Fiberpipe Data Centers, Inc located in Boise, Idaho. This acquisition allows Tonaquint to build on its foundation as a premier provider in colocation and cloud services within the intermountain region. Tonaquint provides services to more than 400 customers throughout the nation with multiple IT solutions that range from Colocation, Cloud, DRaaS, IaaS, Office 365 backups, and managed solutions.



"Our acquisition of Fiberpipe complements our overall IT infrastructure strategy," said Matt Hamlin, CEO of Tonaquint. "Boise is such a great market. The acquisition adds to our capacity and geographic presence. Our goals remain the same: provide our customers with the best infrastructure and match it with the best client experience. That's who we are."



Ken Birch, President and CEO of Fiberpipe stated, "I am extremely excited by this acquisition as I am confident that the team at Tonaquint will provide the level of services our customers have expected from Fiberpipe over the years. This acquisition meets our current and future customer demands for continued growth."



About Tonaquint and Fiberpipe

Fiberpipe began operations in 2000 and has been a key player in the growth of critical IT infrastructure in the Boise area. The 45,000 sq ft data center facility also provides multiple carrier options for its customers with the ability to scale out additional space.



Tonaquint, a Kay H. Traveller company, began operations in 2008. It has continued its growth and continues to invest and deploy in colocation and cloud services throughout the Intermountain region. Today, Tonaquint provides its customers the confidence to deliver multiple data infrastructure solutions: Colocation, Cloud, DRaaS, IaaS, Disaster Recovery, Object Storage, Office 365 backups, managed solutions, professional services and more.



With the acquisition of Fiberpipe, Tonaquint's assets now span throughout the intermountain region. The company now provides services to its clients through all 50 states and 3 countries.



For more information on Tonaquint, visit www.tonaquint.com.









