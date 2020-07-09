Wednesday, 8 July 2020, 18:30 HKT/SGT Share:

"The Real Champion - Entrepreneur in Action" Receives Overwhelming Responses Business Leaders Share Pathways to Success

HONG KONG, July 8, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT") (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, is pleased to have received overwhelming responses for its first-ever entrepreneur programme, "The Real Champion - Entrepreneur in Action". More than 270 students have signed up for the programme while an online sharing and briefing session was held last Friday.



(Left to right) Mr. Eddy Tang, Founder and CEO of Union Medical Healthcare; Ms. Ada Wong, CEO of Champion REIT and Mr. Louie Chung, Group Owner of LUBUDS F&B Group shared their personal insights



During the sharing session, business leaders including Ms. Ada Wong, CEO of Champion REIT; Mr. Eddy Tang, Founder and CEO of Union Medical Healthcare; and Mr. Louie Chung, Group Owner of LUBUDS F&B Group reflected upon their pathways to success. In particular, Ms. Ada Wong highlighted her career change from an iBanker to a CEO, and discussed the summer job experiences at Champion REIT. Mr. Eddy Tang, on the other hand, shared his insider story of choosing to run a business rather than being a doctor, and also mentioning the trainee opportunities available at Union Medical Healthcare. Moreover, Mr. Louie Chung talked about his road to successfully establishing a "F&B empire" and challenges encountered throughout the years.



Mr. Eddy Tang, Founder and CEO of Union Medical Healthcare, said, "While it was a tough decision to change my role from being a doctor to a business owner, I believe this was an absolutely right move when I look back. We focus in IT, service and brands, and consider continuous value creation is vital to the sustainability of every company. I do hope participants of this programme will be able to better develop their personal attributes and potential, the winners might also have a chance to be selected for our management trainee programme where the trainees will be offered opportunities to have management as their mentors."



Mr. Louie Chung, Group Owner of LUBUDS F&B Group, said, "As an entrepreneur, I regard networking and doing what you have genuine interest in as the prime attributes of achieving success. Prior to my entrepreneurial career, I have already started investing in various businesses and continued to accumulate experiences for future possibilities. I do hope participants of this programme can understand what they are heading into and have a successful career in the future."



Ms. Ada Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, "In my career, my professional roles as an iBanker and a CEO have both taught me the indispensable quality of perseverance and passion for career success. Needless to say, nurturing a splendid network with various parties to forge long-term relationship is also crucial. In my view, the programme will provide a good platform for students to acquire practical marketing skills, and I do hope that our sharing today have inspired the participants in one way or another. Moving forward, we will strive for providing youth development support while creating shared values for our business and stakeholders."



"The Real Champion - Entrepreneur in Action" aims to provide tertiary students the opportunity to acquire practical business skills through the guidance of successful business leaders. Successful applicants will participate in a competition to boost the sales of Langham Place cash coupons by executing their marketing plans. The competition is taking place in July while the announcement of winners will be made in mid-August.



Click https://youtu.be/8jWufdXFriY for the full online sharing and briefing session.



Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

