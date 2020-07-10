Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 10, 2020
Friday, 10 July 2020, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Komnas HAM
Komnas HAM Papua presents the case of victim MB's civilian death in Asiki

Jayapura, Papua, Indonesia, July 10, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Papuan Representative Office of the National Commission on Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia (Komnas HAM) revealed the case of a civilian death in Asiki, Boven Digoel Regency, the victim named Marius Betera, on May 16th 2020. This comes after completing a field investigation in order to meet the demand made by an NGO and the victim's family on Wednesday.

The coordinator of Komnas HAM Papua investigation team, Frits Ramandey, in his press statement in Jayapura, said that this investigation result must be disclosed to the people, the victim's family, and the NGO in order to find the cause of death of Marius Betera (40) last May 2020. Korindo was proven not to be involved in the death and did not violate human rights.

Frits said that the field investigation by Komnas HAM is done by visiting the location of incident in Asiki, Boven Digoel Regency and asking for information from the local residents, the Catholic church diocese, and the victim's wife.

The findings by the Papuan Representative Office of Komnas HAM RI are based on facts, data and information gathered from a number of witnesses and several related parties including an inspection on the location of the land that had been used by the victim, Marius Betera to plant bananas inside the oil palm plantation area owned by PT. TSE POP A Camp 19.

"Regarding the position or location of the banana trees at the plantation, the Papuan Representative Office of Komnas HAM RI received three different informations," said Frits accompanied by the Acting Head of Komnas HAM, Melchior S. Weruin, in his statement to the reporters.

Based on the information obtained from the field, the banana trees were owned by the victim, planted on land was legally owned by the palm oil company PT. TSE POP A.

As for the company's policy, according to Frits Ramandey, the Papuan Representative Office of Komnas HAM RI did find that inside the plantation area of PT. TSE POP A Camp 19, there are banana trees planted by residents on the roadside.

Frits expected the company to be firm in prohibiting if the land is used by other people for planting. According to Frits, if such condition is not immediately fixed, it will potentially create similar conflicts in the future.

Furthermore, based on the findings by Komnas HAM in the field, the victim Marius Betera's anger was caused by his unwillingness to let his banana trees be removed by a certain party.

Frits further explained that to protest, Marius Betera came to Police Post Camp 19 to report the removal of his banana trees but did not meet the Head of Police Post.

As a result of not being able to meet the Head of Police Post, according to Frits, the victim Marius Betera's anger was peaked when he experienced violent acts from a police officer with initials MY.

The Papuan Representative Office of Komnas HAM RI stated that from the information gathered from the perpetrator and witnesses in the field, the violence caused by the police officer MY against the victim Marius Betera can be categorized as an excessive, arbitrary, and unprofessional act.

The involvement of this police officer, according to Frits, has violated the National Police Chief Regulation No.1 and No.8 of 2009 on the Implementation of Human Rights Principles and Standards in Discharge of Duties of the Indonesian National Police article 11 letter g which states that police officers are prohibited from carrying out punishments and physical acts which are not based on law.

Moreover, from the doctor examination result at POP A Camp 19 clinic and other parties, as evidenced by the doctor's post-mortem result, according to Frits, the Papuan Representative Office of Komnas HAM considered that there was no medical evidence to confirm the death of victim Marius Betera was caused by violent acts by a police officer.

Komnas HAM has recommended to the Regional Police Chief of Papua that he carry out a law enforcement process against the police officer who allegedly committed violent acts toward the civilian Marius Betera at Camp 19 Asiki, Boven Digoel Regency on May 16th 2020..

Primasatya
Content & Media Relation Officer
Antara News Agency
Telephone: +62 857 7697 0137
Email: [email protected]


July 10, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Legal Action
Sectors: Local Business
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRC Challenge Program  
July 10, 2020 16:22 HKT/SGT
Komnas HAM Papua presents the case of victim MB's civilian death in Asiki  
July 10, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
HK Main-Board Listed Tianda Pharmaceuticals(00455.HK) , A Promising Outlook for Growth  
July 10, 2020 15:26 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids India Wins INR 120 Crore Order for Indian Railways Electrification  
July 10, 2020 08:07 HKT/SGT
Lifequest World (LQWC) subsidiary Biopipe Global enters US Market with Shipment of its Revolutionary Sludge-Free Biological Wastewater Treatment Plant to California  
July 10, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Sri Trang Gloves PCL (SET: STGT) debuts on Stock Exchange of Thailand  
July 9, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
AVIA ends its first online conference 'the OTT Virtual Summit' on a high note  
July 9, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
NEC Solution Innovators Establishes "FonesLife," a healthcare business company that contributes to extending healthy life expectancy  
July 9, 2020 13:34 HKT/SGT
Biogen Completes Submission of Biologics License Application to FDA for Aducanumab as a Treatment for Alzheimer's Disease  
July 9, 2020 11:20 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Merck Receive Complete Response Letter for LENVIMA (lenvatinib) plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma  
July 9, 2020 11:11 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CAREHAB 2020
10  -  11   July
Singapore
Seamless Virtual 2020
15  -  16   July
Online
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       