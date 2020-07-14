Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Monday, 13 July 2020, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Accointing Services AG
A Free Bitcoin Tax Solution for This Season
Accointing Services AG is offering a free crypto tax package for its users

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - ACCOINTING, a crypto tax, and portfolio tracking platform, has launched a free crypto tax solution that allows users to track Bitcoin and over 4,500 cryptocurrencies via mobile or desktop, manage their crypto transactions in over 300 exchanges and wallets and generate a tax report of up to 25 transactions at no cost.

ACCOINTING has decided to launch its free package just in time for the re-scheduled tax submission date (July 15th) in the United States providing an accurate and wholesome solution to the American taxpayers. Offering the most accurate and affordable packages in the market. ACCOINTING tax solutions start at $49.99 and offer a 30-day money-back guarantee for the US (restrictions apply).

ACCOINTING underwent several infrastructure updates throughout this year, which allowed them to add new features to the platform. This includes a new bitcoin and altcoin portfolio tracking app available on iOS and Android that allows users to get an overview of their portfolio, set price alerts for token value fluctuations as well as get a summary of their transaction history, all from a very intuitive platform.

ACCOINTING hopes that this will only add to their global growth, as they have recently partnered with one of Germany's top legal firms in the cryptocurrency sector, Winheller Attorneys at Law and Tax Advisors. Winheller is the pioneer on cryptocurrency taxation law in Germany as well as one of the few taxation firms with a sole branch dedicated to cryptocurrency taxation and arbitrage. The partnership establishes and solidifies ACCOINTINGs presence in the DACH region by showing that not only is ACCOINTING an easy-to-use tool, but precise and dependable from a legal standpoint.

ACCOINTING has also established some very fruitful partnerships with key players in the market. With that, ACCOINTING looks forward to working with numerous stakeholders in the crypto space to increase the users' experience in the platform, by bringing new and exciting tools, allowing users to easily integrate their favorite trading platform and track, manage and report their transactions.

"Long term, we want to be the most user-friendly platform in the crypto space," states Dennis Wohlfarth, COO of ACCOINTING. "We decided to tackle cryptocurrency taxes first as it was one of the biggest pain points for us as traders and we wanted to create an amazing user experience to generate a tax report, without losing accuracy," points out Alexander Lindenmeyer, CXO of ACCOINTING.

ACCOINTING is an all-in-one solution trusted by thousands of crypto traders around the world, changing the way people handle their crypto taxes and providing relevant insights and information about the crypto trader's portfolio through an intuitive platform with modern design, great customer service and overall user experience that adapts to the life cycle of their users, regardless of their level of experience. ACCOINTING offers a crypto portfolio tracking app and desktop as well a crypto tax solution, focusing on easing the onboarding process into crypto of the trader as well as increasing the understanding of the users' portfolio behavior and performance.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT ACCOINTING:

Accointing Services AG
Bahnhofplatz, Zug, Switzerland, 6300
Dennis Wohlfarth
+41 41 481 04 04
[email protected]
www.accointing.com



