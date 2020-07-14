Monday, 13 July 2020, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Novotech Novotech Webinar: Why the Asia-Pacific is Attracting 10,000 Oncology Trials and How Biotechs Can Tap the Region

SYDNEY, July 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO Novotech is again collaborating with the prestigious biotech and pharma news platform Endpoints News. This webinar focusses on how to advance oncology clinical trials in the Asia-Pacific which is currently attracting 10,000 oncology studies (GlobalData).



The webinar will be led by Endpoints News Publisher Arsalan Arif. Participants will include leading experts from the Asia-Pacific region and a US biotech sponsor.



Webinar title: Advancing Oncology Trials in Asia-Pacific

Broadcast time: July 14th 2PM EST

Click to register: https://www2.novotech-cro.com/l/223242/2020-06-30/mttpv



There are currently about 10,000 oncology clinical trials, either ongoing or planned, in Asia-Pacific and about 50% of all industry-sponsored oncology trials in 2019 globally have an Asia-Pacific component (GlobalData).



Meanwhile, the number of industry-sponsored oncology trials initiated in Asia-Pacific has grown by over 10% on average annually between 2017 and 2019 (GlobalData).

Novotech has completed over 200 oncology trials.



According to Novotech:



"A growing number of biotechnology companies are looking at the Asia-Pacific region to run their clinical trials in oncology. While Australia and New Zealand are preferred locations to run early phase trials, sponsors often look at Asia for large late phase clinical studies. Moreover, clinical trials are often the only channel through which patients can get access to new oncology treatments in Asia which ultimately stimulates patient recruitment rates."



The webinar will also cover:

- The latest research and trends of oncology clinical trials globally and in Asia-Pacific

- The reasons why oncology clinical research sites in Asia have been less affected by the COVID-19 crisis than in other regions

- The benefit for biotechnology companies to involve sites in Asia-Pacific for oncology trials

- Feedback from sponsors and investigators



Novotech has teams on the ground in the key Asia-Pacific countries and has just signed its 30th Partnership agreement which is a program with leading medical institutions throughout the Asia-Pacific giving Novotech clients unique access to some of the top researchers, investigators and key opinion leaders.



About Novotech - https://novotech-cro.com



Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading regional full-service contract research organization (CRO) in Asia-Pacific. Novotech has been instrumental in the success of over a thousand Phase I - IV clinical trials for biotechnology companies. Novotech was established in 1996, with offices in 11 locations across the region, and site partnerships with major health institutions.



Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management. Novotech obtained the ISO 27001 certification which is the best-known standard in the ISO family providing requirements for an Information Security Management System. Together with the ISO 9001 Quality Management system, Novotech aims at the highest IT security and quality standards for patients and biotechnology companies.



For RFP enquiries: Please fill out the form available at https://novotech-cro.com/talk-to-an-expert



Media Contact

David James

[email protected]

AU: +61 2 8218 2144

USA: +1 415 951 3228

Asia: +65 3159 3427





July 13, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: BioTech, HealthCare

