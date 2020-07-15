Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語 Wednesday, 15 July 2020, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: BYD Company Ltd. BYD's flagship Han EV series officially goes on sale

SHANGHAI, July 15, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - On July 12, BYD announced the official launch of its Han EV series, the brand's long-awaited flagship offering for the global mid-to-large luxury sedan market, including three pure electric models and one hybrid model.



BYD's long-awaited Han EV series



The Han series sets new standards for EVs worldwide with its safety, performance, and luxury



The Han EV will be sold in China at first. Its extended-range version will sell at 229,800 RMB, the extended-range variant of the premium model will be priced at 255,800 RMB, and the 4WD high-performance version will sell at 279,500 RMB. Besides, the PHEV version, Han DM, will sell at 219,800 yuan.



Integrating the most advanced technologies in the electric vehicle industry, the Han boasts formidable performance combined with stylish craftsmanship. As the world's first mass-produced model that uses BYD's ultra-safe Blade Battery, the Han EV sets new standards for EVs worldwide in terms of safety, performance and luxury.



With BYD being no stranger to pioneering in the industry, the Han series continues to break new ground. The Han EV's long-range pure electric version has a remarkable single-charge range of 605 kilometers (376 miles) based on the NEDC test cycle. The four-wheel-drive high-performance version possesses an acceleration of 0 to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, making it China's fastest EV in production, while the DM (Dual Mode) plug-in hybrid model offers 0 to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds, making it the country's fastest hybrid sedan.



The Han series will create a new global standard for EV technology and quality, shaking up the traditional luxury car market while accelerating the global shift to electric vehicles. Named after one of the most celebrated dynasties in Chinese history, the Han series also demonstrates the country's growing manufacturing prowess.



Mr. Wang Chuanfu, President of BYD Co., Ltd., said, "The Han has taken ten years from the concept stage to formal mass production," which he likened to "ten years of sharpening a brilliant sword". He added, "Through our leading technologies, we have created three benchmarks for flagship EVs in terms of safety, performance, and luxury."



The Han EV has redefined safety standards for energy vehicles as it is the world's first vehicle to use BYD's ultra-safe Blade Battery, making it twice as safe compared to EVs using traditional ternary lithium battery packs. The Han's DM is powered by a "seven-dimensional quad-layer" safety matrix that offers the world's safest battery safety system with its ability to remain stable at high temperatures. The Han's roof uses advanced laser brazing technology, while its 1500HS thermoformed steel is the most ever used for any comparable Chinese automobile. Other notable safety features include 11 standard airbags and six cameras, highly-efficient air purification filters, and more.



In terms of performance, the Han series comes with the world-first MOSFET motor control module, which fuels the car's record-breaking 3.9 second 0-100km/h acceleration. At the same time, Han's braking distance requires only 32.8 meters from 100km/h to a standstill. The Han EV's extended-range version's impressive 605-kilometer cruising range also gives it the world's highest energy recovery rating, while a double silver-coated windshield and other energy-saving measures meet the real needs of users over its lifetime. The Han DM hybrid model comes with 81 kilometers of pure-electric cruising range and over 800 kilometers of integrated range, along with five different power modes.



The Han also sets a new benchmark for EV luxury. BYD's new Dragon Face design language blends the best of Eastern and Western design aesthetics. From its striking front grille, its Dragon Claw tail lights and other features, the car's stylized design creates a striking, confident vehicle that defines a new era for Chinese-made luxury vehicles. The interior is equipped with solid wooden panels, high-quality Napa leather seats, aluminum trims and other high-end materials rarely used in other high-end luxury vehicles.



The Han's luxury is matched by its intelligence, with smart features like the NFC mobile phone key function, allowing users to easily unlock the vehicle even if their phone is out of power or has no signal.



Moreover, the Han comes with the latest version of BYD's DiPilot intelligent driving assistance system, including a wide array of safety features like an adaptive stop-and-go cruise-control system (ACC-S&G), a forward-collision warning system (FCW), a pedestrian identification and protection system, a lane departure warning system (LDWS), traffic sign identification, and much more. The Han can be upgraded with even higher-level functions including BYD's ICC Intelligent Navigation System, the ICA Integrated Adaptive Cruise System, and the TJA Traffic Congestion Assistance System. In addition, the extended-range premium and 4WD high-performance models provide blind spot monitoring, lane-change assistance, rear collision early warning and other leading functions, which can be upgraded to a comprehensive automatic parking function.



DiPilot also comes with the DiTrainer mode, which selectively turns on assisted driving based on factors such as driving behavior, road conditions, weather, and even driving age. The DiLink 3.0 Smart Network system comes with smart voice upgrades and a DiUI upgrade, with a 15.6-inch Ultra HD 8-core adaptive rotary suspension PAD, bringing the even smarter luxury sedan.



The Han EV reflects not only some of the world's top automobile technology but also the benefits of BYD's rich experience in the research and development of EVs. This has allowed the brand to not only break into China's high-end sedan market but also other fiercely competitive markets. With its formidable performance, fantastic safety and its representation of a new generation of luxury, the Han is a powerful offering that upgrades the standing and capabilities of Chinese automobiles and electric vehicles around the world.



About BYD



BYD Company Ltd. is one of China's largest privately owned enterprises. Since its inception in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Ecosystem - comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage, and cutting-edge electrified transportation - has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at http://www.byd.com



