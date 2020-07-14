Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Tuesday, 14 July 2020
APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP Announces Completion of First Prototype of Next-generation SiC Dual Inverter 800V System Co-Developed with ROHM
Further Miniaturization, Lighter Weight and Higher Output;
Applicable to a Wide Range of Electric Vehicles;
Aiming for Mass-production in the Next 24 Months

HONG KONG, July 14, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited ("AFMG", the "Company" ; SEHK stock code: 860.HK; and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, GLM Co., Ltd ("GLM"), has successfully completed the first prototype of the next-generation SiC Dual Inverter 800V system which is truly disruptive to the electric vehicle ("EV(s)") market. The SiC inverter was co-developed with ROHM Co., Ltd. ("ROHM"), a well-known Japanese semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer. The completion of the first prototype came just five months after the joint announcement on the co-development made by both parties in February, 2020. The project aims for mass-production in the next 24 months.


First Prototype of Next-generation SiC Dual Inverter 800V System Co-developed by GLM and ROHM


Ground-breaking Technology Achieves Further Miniaturization, Lighter Weight and Higher Output

AFMG and its subsidiaries are dedicated to mobility technology innovations. The newly developed next generation SiC dual inverter 800V system incorporates SiC for power element and offers significant advantages over IGBT switching technologies. The 3-in-1 package system is equipped with solid state battery (SSB) battery management system (BMS) and integrates two inverters and a Power Distribution Unit (PDU), allowing the new inverter system to achieve further miniaturization, weight reduction and higher output compared to conventional products. By applying the system, the weight and recharging time of electric vehicles can be greatly reduced. The Group is committed to further shorten the charging time by the end of 2021.

Mass production is expected to commence in spring of 2022. The Group is looking forward to collaborating with motor manufacturers and battery manufacturers in providing a turn-key solution for one of the most advanced EV powertrains in the world.

The Disruptive Inverter System Is Applicable to a Wide Range of Electric Vehicles

According to Electric Vehicle Outlook 2020 published by Bloomberg NEF in January 2020, over half of all passenger vehicles sold will be electric by 2040. It also expects global EV sales to reach 54 million vehicles by 2040, maintaining a long-term market demand. AFMG is in a prime position to meet the rising market needs with its cutting edge next-generation SiC dual inverter 800V system, which is expected to be applicable to a wide range of transportation such as electric trains, electric buses and different EV models.

Mr. Ho King Fung Eric, Chairman of Apollo Future Mobility Group, said, "The completion of the first prototype of next-generation SiC dual inverter 800V system is an important milestone of AFMG and the EV market. This unique product marks the future of EV powertrains and equips the Group to tap into the ample potential of the EV market. The Group will continue to identify market needs and grasp opportunities by developing innovative and sustainable technologies."

About Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited
Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited ("AFMG", stock code: 860.HK) is a leading integrated mobility technology solution provider with proprietary and disruptive mobility technologies. It is determined to build a world-leading one-stop service platform for "future mobility" through the integration of global advanced mobility technologies.

After completing the acquisition of 86.06% of Apollo Automobil, a European high-performance hypercar developer, in March 2020, the Group rebranded as "Apollo Future Mobility Group", focusing its business development on two pillars, which are Apollo Automobil and Apollo Advanced Technologies (AAT). In addition to the development and sales of hypercars and its cross-branding licensing business under the "Apollo" brand, the Group provides one-stop turnkey mobility technology solutions by integrating Apollo Automobil and the Group's existing electric vehicle technologies, from ideation, design, modeling, engineering, simulation, prototype production, actual testing, to the delivery of pre-production prototypes to customers, striving to provide the global mobility market with a seamless and comprehensive solution platform.

The Group's subsidiaries include Apollo Automobil, a top-tier European hypercar developer, and GLM Co. Ltd, a leading electric vehicle developer in Japan. In addition, the Group has also expanded its mobility technology offerings by investing in Divergent Technologies, Inc., the world's first 3D printing automotive manufacturing platform, and EV Power, a leading electric vehicle charging solutions provider.

For more details, please visit http://www.apollofmg.com/



