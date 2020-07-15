Wednesday, 15 July 2020, 11:36 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Sino-Entertainment Technology Holdings Limited Sino-Entertainment Technology Holdings Commences Trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

HONG KONG, July 15, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Sino-Entertainment Technology Holdings Limited ("Sino-Entertainment Technology Holdings" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred as the "Group") is pleased to announce that the shares of Sino-Entertainment Technology Holdings commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx") today.



Sino-Entertainment Technology Holdings is an integrated game publisher and developer in China with a focus on publishing mobile games in the market of China. The Group is committed to bringing quality and interactive gameplay experience to game players by drawing upon its experience and expertise in the mobile game industry together with its sound understanding with the Group's publishing partners and game players gained over the years of its operations to develop and publish high-quality and well-customised mobile games.



Sino-Entertainment Technology Holdings is principally engaged in mobile game publishing as well as development and sale of customised software and mobile games. The Group has covered the businesses from upstream to midstream, being as the game developer, game publisher, co-publisher and distribution channel.



WAG Worldsec Corporate Finance Limited is the Sole Sponsor. Huajin Securities (International) Limited, Zhongtai International Securities Limited and China Tonghai Securities Limited act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers. Huajin Securities (International) Limited, Zhongtai International Securities Limited, China Tonghai Securities Limited, BOCOM International Securities Limited, Guosen Securities (HK) Capital Company Limited, Soochow Securities International Brokerage Limited and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) Limited act as Joint Bookrunners.



Mr. Sui Jiaheng, the Chairman of the Board and an Executive Director of Sino-Entertainment Technology Holdings concluded, "The successful listing on the main board of HKEx is a remarkable milestone for Sino-Entertainment Technology Holdings. Looking ahead, Sino-Entertainment Technology Holdings will make use of the advantages of the listing platform and focus on developing businesses with high growth potential, increasing game publishing capacities, deepening the relationships with existing customers, developing relationships with new customers and enhancing our game development capabilities. We aim at strengthening our position in the industry and promoting our growth, in order to maximize the return for our shareholders."







July 15, 2020 11:36 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Sino-Entertainment Technology Holdings Limited June 30, 2020 09:30 HKT/SGT Sino-Entertainment Technology Holdings Limited Announces Proposed Listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited More news >> News Alerts