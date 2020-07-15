Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Wednesday, 15 July 2020, 14:21 HKT/SGT
Dr. Burkhard Dick Joins the EuroEyes International Medical Advisory Board
Empowers its European Staff to Capture Advanced Medical Knowledge, Promotes Innovation in Technology, and Enhances the Quality and Service Standard of the Refractive Field

HONG KONG, July 15, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited ("EuroEyes" or the "Company", stock code: 1846), a well-established leading ophthalmic medical group, is pleased to announce that Dr. Burkhard Dick ("Dr. Dick") has joined The EuroEyes International Medical Advisory Board. In the future. He will strive to promote continued medical education for European staff of the Group, foster innovation in technology and raise the quality and service standard of the refractive field.


Dr. Burkhard Dick


As one of the most influential surgeons who pioneered bladeless laser cataract surgery in Europe, Dr. Dick has a renowned reputation in the global ophthalmology community, serving as a regular lecturer at international meetings, such as the European Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgeons, the Deutsche Ophthalmologische Gesellschaft, the Deutschen Ophthalmochirurgen (DOC), the Deutschsprachige Gesellschaft fur Intraokularlinsen-Implanation und Refraktive Chirurgie, and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. He has instructed fellows from 38 different countries in state-of-the-art cataract, refractive, glaucoma, and vitreoretinal surgery. In the "Power List 2018" ranking of the world's most influential ophthalmologists by the publication, The Ophthalmologist, Dr. Dick was listed among the Top 20, and he has been in the Top 50 several times before.

As the most influential ophthalmologist in the world, Dr. Dick joined the eye hospital of the University of Mainz in 1996 where he became a professor in 2003. In 2006, Dr. Dick was appointed as the chair of the department of ophthalmology at the University of Bochum and director of the University Eye Clinic, conducting R&D and promoting the cataract and refractive treatment, and leading the team to establish an internationally renowned ophthalmology clinic with outstanding achievements.

During his 30 years of practice, Dr. Dick persistently pursued more advanced and effective surgical techniques to promote the development of ophthalmology medical education.

Dr. Jorn Slot Jorgensen, executive director, chairman of the board of directors, and chief executive officer of EuroEyes, said: "We are excited that Dr. Burkhard Dick joins the EuroEyes international medical advisory board. EuroEyes plans to introduce more advanced vision correction technologies and equipment in the future. Leveraging Dr. Dick's, one of the pioneers in the industry, excellent and rich experience in surgery and R&D, we are confident to enhance the Group's comprehensive strength, promote technological innovation, and improve medical quality and service standards, as well as provide European and Chinese customers with the world's leading vision correction surgery, brings the best returns to our shareholders and investors."




July 15, 2020 14:21 HKT/SGT
