TOKYO, July 16, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the sales launch of a collaboration software as a service (SaaS) platform, the "Obbligato/Collaboration Platform," in China, offering easy and secure document management and sharing as part of the Obbligato series of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software. This enables the central management of technical information for products, such as drawings, specifications, and bill of materials (BOM), while supporting remote work and helping to advance work style innovation and streamlining.



As part of business continuity measures in consideration of COVID-19, many companies and organizations are introducing the option of remote work. Within this environment, the speedy establishment of an efficient and secure information-sharing platform has become a critical management issue.



As a result, NEC is now offering the Obbligato/Collaboration Platform as a service that can be launched at a low cost and within a short period of just one week.



NEC will promote sales among international manufacturers who are seeking to advance in the Chinese market, as well as local manufacturers, aiming to see the service adopted by 150 companies over the next three years.



By establishing a service infrastructure at data centers in China, for example, this system will provide high reliability and communications quality as a cloud service that complies with local laws and regulations.



In addition, the Obbligato/Collaboration Platform provides a rich set of APIs, making it highly customizable and providing flexible links with other systems.



"Moving forward, NEC will work to provide and promote innovative solutions that contribute to global manufacturing infrastructure, process transformation and dynamic business environments that can flexibly adjust to changing market needs," said Toyoshima Shinichi, General Manager, Smart Industry Division, NEC Corporation.





