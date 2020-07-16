Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 16, 2020
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Provides Secure Document Management and Sharing Service "Obbligato/Collaboration Platform" in China
- Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software supporting remote work -

TOKYO, July 16, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the sales launch of a collaboration software as a service (SaaS) platform, the "Obbligato/Collaboration Platform," in China, offering easy and secure document management and sharing as part of the Obbligato series of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software. This enables the central management of technical information for products, such as drawings, specifications, and bill of materials (BOM), while supporting remote work and helping to advance work style innovation and streamlining.

As part of business continuity measures in consideration of COVID-19, many companies and organizations are introducing the option of remote work. Within this environment, the speedy establishment of an efficient and secure information-sharing platform has become a critical management issue.

As a result, NEC is now offering the Obbligato/Collaboration Platform as a service that can be launched at a low cost and within a short period of just one week.

NEC will promote sales among international manufacturers who are seeking to advance in the Chinese market, as well as local manufacturers, aiming to see the service adopted by 150 companies over the next three years.

By establishing a service infrastructure at data centers in China, for example, this system will provide high reliability and communications quality as a cloud service that complies with local laws and regulations.

In addition, the Obbligato/Collaboration Platform provides a rich set of APIs, making it highly customizable and providing flexible links with other systems.

"Moving forward, NEC will work to provide and promote innovative solutions that contribute to global manufacturing infrastructure, process transformation and dynamic business environments that can flexibly adjust to changing market needs," said Toyoshima Shinichi, General Manager, Smart Industry Division, NEC Corporation.


About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

