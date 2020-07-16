Thursday, 16 July 2020, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Software AG Infomina Sdn Bhd Triumphs as 'Best New Partner' in Software AG APJ Partner Awards Infomina, one of Malaysia's leading ICT solution providers, partnered with Software AG to drive the implementation of webMethods

MALAYSIA, July 16, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Business infrastructure software vendor Software AG honoured Infomina Sdn Bhd as 'Best New Partner' at its 2020 Asia Pacific Japan Partner Awards. In 2019, Infomina partnered with Software AG to drive the successful implementation of webMethods, an integration and API management solution, which combines essential capabilities critical for digital businesses.



According to Ernst and Young, Asia Pacific is foreseen to become the most advanced region for digital transformation in two years, with 87% of Asia Pacific companies expected to advance on their transformation journeys, given the region's commitment to innovation, investment in technology including artificial intelligence and cloud, and a customer-centric focus.



At the heart of accelerating digital transformation for clients, webMethods is teeming with new and state-of-the-art capabilities. The focus is to help organisations overcome obstacles around modernisation, strategically positioning the business for future hardwire growth across Asia.



Established over a decade ago, Infomina provides consultation, application development, system and infrastructure support, as well as managed services to webMethods clients. Armed with a credible and robust go-to-market strategy, ably supported by a skilful team, Infomina helps clients build competitive advantage by guiding them to make sound and informed decisions in their digital transformation journey.



Mr Yee Chee Meng, Managing Director, Infomina said, "At Infomina, we strive to deliver leading-edge technology solutions to our customers that provide the most impactful business value. Beyond establishing a strong footprint in Malaysia as a starting point in our collaboration with Software AG, we are excited to expand and grow this partnership across Asia."



The first collaborative effort between Software AG and Infomina resulted in a successful win for both parties in less than five months of engaging in an opportunity for a local automotive client. The element of trust and combined subject matter expertise strongly created and swiftly accelerated the deal to closure.



Mr Yee continued, "The team is thrilled to win this award. Infomina's quest in this partnership is to develop and grow local talent to deliver the best-of-breed software technology and service support team to customers."



Amidst the sea of integration solution providers today, Software AG and Infomina both take pride in understanding different market dynamics and clients' needs to propose a value-added solution that aligns with business demands. Coupled with Infomina's strong relationships with key customers, this partnership will entail high quality delivery in the identified market.



"A proven track record of successful use cases and customer satisfaction, Infomina has demonstrated a strong understanding and sound business acumen in the identified market segment, and is a trusted advisor to influence both business and IT stakeholders. This is a strategic and win-win partnership between Infomina and Software AG to penetrate, grow and expand market share," said Anneliese Schulz, President, APJ, Software AG.



About Software AG

We reimagine integration, spark business transformation and enable fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology - from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it's shareable, usable and powerful - enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth. Learn more about Software AG and Freedom as a Service at www.softwareag.com.



About Infomina

Established in 2007, Infomina is a leading ICT solution provider, our focus encompasses the Six pillars of core enabler: Build, Manage, Accelerate, Secure, Support and Mainframe Specialization. With over 10 years of industry experience, we strive to deliver the leading technology solution for our customers and provide the most impactful business value. Learn more at infomina.com.my.







July 16, 2020

