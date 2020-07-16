Thursday, 16 July 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Activation Group Holdings Limited

HONG KONG, July 16, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - A provider of integrated marketing solutions in Greater China, Activation Group Holdings Limited ("Activation" or the "Company", collectively, the "Group", stock code: 9919) introduces Shanghai Innovital Capital ("SHIVC") as its substantial shareholder, holding 14.42% issued share capital of the Group (approximately 111 million shares in total). The completion of the transaction is conditional and subject to approval by overseas direct investment.



Initiated by the Shanghai Municipal Government, SHIVC is a fund that focuses on strategically emerging areas and innovative venture capital platform, so as to accomplish the mission of leading the innovation and transformation of Shanghai. Adhering to the guiding and operational policies of "marketization, professionalism and internationalization", the fund of over RMB10 billion is set to attract more capital into venture investments, steer the right course of capital flow, and enhance the support for companies in the early or middle stages, industrial chains and clusters. So far, the capital under its management has exceeded RMB50 billion, comprising investments in nearly 1,000 innovative enterprises and business incubation projects. It has also nurtured a wide arrange of leading companies with their own intellectual property (IP) such as Weimob, ByteDance, Ingenic, Shanghai Electronic Certificate Authority, Cambricon, Qi An Xin, LUNO, and New Culture. Currently, SHIVC has four major investment strategies, and one of them is focusing on the investments in pan-cultural industries through cultural and entertainment promotion and distribution.



The spokesperson of SHIVC said, "Activation has been serving a wide range of top international brands for years, and is one of the few corporations with an international vision that is good at providing comprehensive sales and marketing solutions to brands and international IPs that keep abreast of the latest trends in China. This perfectly matches our investment strategy that focuses on pan-cultural industries. We look forward to working more closely with the Group, offering creative marketing solutions to drive forward different private and public projects, thus better utilising its rich and solid industry experience to connect with the world."



Mr Steve Lau Kam Yiu, Joint-chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Activation, said, "We are pleased to have SHIVC as a major shareholder, and the investment proves their strong confidence in our future. Activation has strived to obtain exclusive rights for the operation of brands and IPs, and has continuously accelerated the digitalization of the various businesses within our Group to tap rising opportunities in the market. Supported by SHIVC's vast business network, we strongly believe the investment will definitely further speed up our business development."



About Activation Group Holdings Limited

Activation Group Holdings Limited is a leading and fast-growing integrated marketing solutions provider and brands and international IPs operator that focuses on the provision of experiential marketing, digital and brand communication, and public relations services which mainly operates in Greater China. The shares of the Company were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 16 January 2020. According to the independent market research report issued by China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited, the Group ranked first in 2018 in the experiential marketing services for premium and luxury brands market in Greater China. The Group also focused on tapping into the sports and entertainment IP development sector. Since 2016, the Group has started its IP development business for sports market where the Group entered into cooperation agreements with each of LaLiga and Amaury Sport Organisation for granting the Group exclusive rights to organise authorised events with LaLiga Club brand and Le Tour de France brand and other rights for marketing, sponsorship, merchandising and other uses in the PRC. In 2017, the Group also established Stufish Asia Limited with Stufish Productions Limited tap into entertainment IP development business.







