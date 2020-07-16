Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 16, 2020
Thursday, 16 July 2020, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Activation Group Holdings Limited
Fund Initiated by The Shanghai Municipal Government Invests in Activation
SHIVC Holding 14.42% Shares, Becomes Activation's Substantial Shareholder

HONG KONG, July 16, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - A provider of integrated marketing solutions in Greater China, Activation Group Holdings Limited ("Activation" or the "Company", collectively, the "Group", stock code: 9919) introduces Shanghai Innovital Capital ("SHIVC") as its substantial shareholder, holding 14.42% issued share capital of the Group (approximately 111 million shares in total). The completion of the transaction is conditional and subject to approval by overseas direct investment.

Initiated by the Shanghai Municipal Government, SHIVC is a fund that focuses on strategically emerging areas and innovative venture capital platform, so as to accomplish the mission of leading the innovation and transformation of Shanghai. Adhering to the guiding and operational policies of "marketization, professionalism and internationalization", the fund of over RMB10 billion is set to attract more capital into venture investments, steer the right course of capital flow, and enhance the support for companies in the early or middle stages, industrial chains and clusters. So far, the capital under its management has exceeded RMB50 billion, comprising investments in nearly 1,000 innovative enterprises and business incubation projects. It has also nurtured a wide arrange of leading companies with their own intellectual property (IP) such as Weimob, ByteDance, Ingenic, Shanghai Electronic Certificate Authority, Cambricon, Qi An Xin, LUNO, and New Culture. Currently, SHIVC has four major investment strategies, and one of them is focusing on the investments in pan-cultural industries through cultural and entertainment promotion and distribution.

The spokesperson of SHIVC said, "Activation has been serving a wide range of top international brands for years, and is one of the few corporations with an international vision that is good at providing comprehensive sales and marketing solutions to brands and international IPs that keep abreast of the latest trends in China. This perfectly matches our investment strategy that focuses on pan-cultural industries. We look forward to working more closely with the Group, offering creative marketing solutions to drive forward different private and public projects, thus better utilising its rich and solid industry experience to connect with the world."

Mr Steve Lau Kam Yiu, Joint-chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Activation, said, "We are pleased to have SHIVC as a major shareholder, and the investment proves their strong confidence in our future. Activation has strived to obtain exclusive rights for the operation of brands and IPs, and has continuously accelerated the digitalization of the various businesses within our Group to tap rising opportunities in the market. Supported by SHIVC's vast business network, we strongly believe the investment will definitely further speed up our business development."

About Activation Group Holdings Limited
Activation Group Holdings Limited is a leading and fast-growing integrated marketing solutions provider and brands and international IPs operator that focuses on the provision of experiential marketing, digital and brand communication, and public relations services which mainly operates in Greater China. The shares of the Company were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 16 January 2020. According to the independent market research report issued by China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited, the Group ranked first in 2018 in the experiential marketing services for premium and luxury brands market in Greater China. The Group also focused on tapping into the sports and entertainment IP development sector. Since 2016, the Group has started its IP development business for sports market where the Group entered into cooperation agreements with each of LaLiga and Amaury Sport Organisation for granting the Group exclusive rights to organise authorised events with LaLiga Club brand and Le Tour de France brand and other rights for marketing, sponsorship, merchandising and other uses in the PRC. In 2017, the Group also established Stufish Asia Limited with Stufish Productions Limited tap into entertainment IP development business.



July 16, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Edvantage Group (0382. HK) Announced its Business Update for the First Three Quarters ended 31 May 2020  
July 16, 2020 18:20 HKT/SGT
Fund Initiated by The Shanghai Municipal Government Invests in Activation  
July 16, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Infomina Sdn Bhd Triumphs as 'Best New Partner' in Software AG APJ Partner Awards  
July 16, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Launches the All-New Crossover XPANDER CROSS in Vietnam  
July 16, 2020 09:52 HKT/SGT
NEC Provides Secure Document Management and Sharing Service "Obbligato/Collaboration Platform" in China  
July 16, 2020 09:34 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Launches Game-changing EV Charging System for Large-scale e-Mobility  
July 15, 2020 19:05 HKT/SGT
IQOS Adopts Different Routes in Heat-Not-Burn Technologies  
July 15, 2020 16:15 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Kicks Off "Hitachi Origin Story" Website  
July 15, 2020 16:14 HKT/SGT
BYD's flagship Han EV series officially goes on sale  
July 15, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
UNISOC 4G Watch Platform W307 Is Newly Upgraded   
July 15, 2020 15:45 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Seamless Virtual 2020
15  -  16   July
Online
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       