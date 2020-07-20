Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, July 20, 2020
Monday, 20 July 2020, 16:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
China Tonghai IR Announces Winners of Quam IR Awards 2019, Honouring Businesses for Achieving IR Excellence

HONG KONG, July 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - China Tonghai IR has announced the winners of Quam IR Awards 2019.

Quam IR Awards is proud to recognize and reward the very best listed company in investor relations industry. The winners of the QIRA have opened the door of communication through diversified channels, representing the tact and professionalism of investor relations. As in previous years, award winners were selected based on judging criteria including Corporate transparency, Investor Relations Performance and Interactions with shareholders.

The keen enthusiasm for the 5th Quam IR Awards can be seen from the entries. A total of 12 companies have differentiated themselves from their competitors to won the Awards. 11 winners came from various categories, ranging from Hang Seng Index Constituents, Main Board and First Year After Listing companies, representing multi-national enterprises to local companies.

Furthermore, to honour outstanding achievements on the Environmental, Social and Governance issue, winners were also announced for the New Sustainable Development Category, a scheme added last year in recognition of the excellence in tackling environmental challenges using new ideas that will benefit the environment.

Tonghai IR was honored to invite Mr. Anthony Fan, Founding President of Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association; Mr. Francis Fong, Founding and Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing; Ms. Lucia Cheung, Executive Director of Hong Kong Institute of Marketing, and Mr. Mike Wong, Executive Officer of Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies as our guests of honor to witness the grand occasion.

In addition to recognize outstanding achievements, the Awards also brings prestige to the winning companies and help build positive corporate images in the markets. With China Tonghai IR's extensive network of investment community and financial media, the Awards is widely recognized beyond doubt.

Winners of the 5th Quam IR Awards include the following companies (arrange in alphabetical order):
Stock Code Company
3383 Agile Group Holdings Limited
1761 Babytree Group
0267 CITIC Limited
1846 EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited
1286 Impro Precision Industries Limited
0173 K. Wah International Holdings Limited
0992 Lenovo Group Limited
0017 New World Development Company Limited
0242 Shun Tak Holdings Limited
2382 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited
6811 Tai Hing Group Holdings Limited
6158 Zhenro Properties Group Limited

Website: http://eventedm.tonghaiir.com/QIRA2019-20/
Phone: 2217 2753 / 2217 2504
E-mail: [email protected]

Organizer: China Tonghai IR
Supporting Organization: China Tonghai Financial
Supporting Media: The Standard, Caiguu, Fx678, OTCbeta



July 20, 2020 16:50 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Opens the 2020 Automobile Information Service for Elementary School Students  
July 20, 2020 17:11 HKT/SGT
China Tonghai IR Announces Winners of Quam IR Awards 2019, Honouring Businesses for Achieving IR Excellence  
July 20, 2020 16:50 HKT/SGT
Hua Hong Semiconductor Continues to Build a Superior eNVM Process Platform  
July 20, 2020 12:50 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Smartphone App for Vital Signs Measurement of Patients With the Novel Coronavirus Infection Experimental Study Project Adopted as AMED Project  
July 20, 2020 11:36 HKT/SGT
Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC) partners SBF to drive digital transformation of Singapore SMEs  
July 20, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Successfully Launches the Emirates Mars Mission, HOPE Spacecraft  
July 20, 2020 10:21 HKT/SGT
Antengene Corporation Closes US$97 Million Series C Financing to Support Ongoing Drug Development and Preparations for Potential Commercialization  
July 20, 2020 08:05 HKT/SGT
Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC) introduces international Trade Data and Business Services, partners SBF to drive digital transformation of Singapore SMEs  
July 18, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
China Unicom launches 5G CPE powered by UNISOC V510  
July 17, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
ECOChain Monetary Policy: Stabilizing Market Price with Balanced Quantity  
July 17, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       