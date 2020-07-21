Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Monday, 20 July 2020, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Daraz
Daraz - Smartphones Remain One of the Leading Categories in Pakistani E-Commerce
The e-commerce platform sold over 280,000 smartphones in 2019, with Infinix Mobile leading the chart, followed by Realme and Xiaomi.

Karachi, Pakistan, July 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Daraz, the pioneering e-commerce platform in Pakistan, offers customers access to the largest assortment of mobile phones across the country.


Mobile Week 2020


The platform's catalog carries 10 million products across more than 100 categories, and "Mobile and Tablets" has remained one of the leading categories on Daraz. In 2019, 37 new phone models were launched exclusively on the platform by leading brands such as Samsung Mobile, Nokia Mobile, Vivo Mobile, Infinix Mobile, and Tecno Mobile. The e-commerce platform sold over 280,000 smartphones in 2019 with Infinix Mobile leading the chart, followed by Realme and Xiaomi.

In the recently concluded Mobile Week Sale, Huawei Mobile exclusively launched the Y5P model on Daraz, while Infinix launched the Hot 9 model. The sale kept the lowest mobile prices as one of the unique selling propositions to cater to the audience in Pakistan during the pandemic situation.

A number of leading mobile brands have launched their stores on DarazMall, a premium service channel through which customers have access to trusted brands, original products, a 14-day return period and express delivery.

Daraz offers customers a range of digital payment options to ensure accessibility and affordability. Customers can opt to pay through debit and credit cards and e-wallets. They can also opt to pay in installments on a monthly basis as a number of tenure options are available on different bank cards. The Daraz Wallet is the smartest way to pay on the Daraz app, as it offers customers access to exclusive bonuses, fast checkout and instant refunds.

Media Contact:
Pireh Shafiq
Email: [email protected]

Mobile Week 2020 happened in the month of June 2020 in Pakistan.
Related Image : https://www.newsfilecorp.com/redirect/vXRXsZM8

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60091



July 20, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Retail/eCommerce, Mobility/Wireless
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
