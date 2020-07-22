Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 04:00 HKT/SGT
Share:

Source: The Scheer Foundation
Madeline 'Maddy' Cross-Parkin Appointed Director of Music Grants for The Scheer Foundation

Beverly Hills, CA and Brisbane, AU, July 22, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Scheer Foundation announced today the appointment of Ms. Madeline "Maddy" Cross-Parkin as Director of Music Grants, effective July 14, 2020.




Maddy, who was chosen after an international search, is a brilliant pianist currently following a cursus at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia. Maddy will lead the Music Grants allocation of the Foundation, and will develop a strategic plan for the Foundation music initiatives. Maddy will have the ultimate decision in granting assistance to young artists.

The Scheer Foundation historically has been operated in the fight against malnutrition but has recently expanded its reach to Arts & Music. The Scheer Foundation is committed to serving the fields of classical music in supporting promising young artists.

"The world of music is international and does not know borders. Music bring peace and joy around the world and therefore we have decided to dedicate some of our efforts to Music," said Frederic Scheer, Chairman of the Foundation.

"Maddy is young, a brilliant artist and her energy and dedication will bring joy to a lot of people. I salute her willingness to participate in this new adventure. It is rare to see young people volunteering for helping others, we are privileged and happy to welcome her."

About the Scheer Foundation

The Frederic & Jocelyne Scheer Foundation is a US Private Foundation (501-c 3) dedicated to fighting malnutrition and children mortality in Africa and promoting local agricultural and industrial project to build up local and regional employment. The Foundation recently expanded its reach to Arts & Music.

Learn more at www.scheerfoundation.info.

Contact: [email protected]
or: [email protected]
Tel: +1 310 525 9037



July 22, 2020 04:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Education
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Agilex Biolabs and Endpoints News Present 'How to Move Trials to Australia' Webinar  
July 22, 2020 06:00 HKT/SGT
Madeline 'Maddy' Cross-Parkin Appointed Director of Music Grants for The Scheer Foundation  
July 22, 2020 04:00 HKT/SGT
Reproducing the Driver's Senses by Engineering: DENSO's Challenge to Develop Automated Driving Systems  
July 21, 2020 21:35 HKT/SGT
Episode Six Secures $7 Million to Accelerate Global Growth as Demand for Digital Transformation Increases  
July 21, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
To Achieve AI-based Fully Automated Driving: R&D Project on Elemental Technologies at DENSO  
July 21, 2020 17:40 HKT/SGT
Genor Biopharma Announces Acceptance of New Drug Application for Geptanolimab and Appointment of Mr. CHEN Wende as Chief Operation Officer   
July 21, 2020 17:37 HKT/SGT
Saudi Payments, JCB hold partnership to enable the acceptance of its cards through "mada"  
July 21, 2020 14:00 HKT/SGT
NEC and Sita Announce Global Aviation Partnership Agreement to Deliver the Future of Digital Identity at Airports  
July 21, 2020 11:43 HKT/SGT
JCB and Shopee announce strategic partnership to offer greater flexibility and savings to Southeast Asian online shoppers  
July 21, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
BostonGene and NEC Collaborate to Analyze Cancer Patients in Clinical Trials  
July 21, 2020 09:45 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Accounting & Finance Show Virtual Hong Kong
21  -  23   July
Online
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
27  -  29   July
Indonesia
2020 World Battery Industry Expo
16  -  18   August
China
The 10th Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition (Power China 2020)
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia 2020
9  -  10   September
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
POWER WEEK AFRICA
14  -  18   September
Johannesburg, Africa
Home Delivery Asia 2020
23  -  24   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
29  September -  1   October
Singapore
Seamless Philippines 2020
30  September -  1   October
Philippines
Broadband World Forum
13  -  15   October
Netherlands
Spikes Asia
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
28  -  29   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The Future Energy Show Philippines
28  -  29   October
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
4  -  5   November
Thailand
POWER WEEK ASIA
9  -  13   November
Singapore
EduTECH Asia 2020
11  -  12   November
Singapore
Green World Asia
18  -  19   November
Singapore
The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020
18  -  19   November
Vietnam
The Roads & Traffic Expo
25  -  26   November
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
Phar-East 2020
8  -  9   December
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       