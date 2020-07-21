Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 09:45 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
BostonGene and NEC Collaborate to Analyze Cancer Patients in Clinical Trials
Integrated Genomic and Transcriptomic Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data to Reveal Cellular Content of Tumor Microenvironment

TOKYO, July 21, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - BostonGene Corporation (BostonGene), a biomedical software company focused on defining optimal precision medicine-based therapies for cancer patients, and NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in IT and network technologies, today announced a collaboration to conduct cancer patient analysis treated under NEC's clinical trials. This collaboration brings together NEC's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven approach to cancer immunotherapy with BostonGene's sophisticated analytical tools.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, BostonGene will perform tumor molecular profiling and microenvironment analysis for cancer patients identified in trials by NEC and or NEC affiliates across cancer types and disease stages. The collaboration aims to provide a molecular characterization of patient tumors for improvement of treatment response, both in clinical trial settings and beyond.

BostonGene's solution integrates next-generation sequencing (NGS) obtained from a patient's tumor with a reference cohort of data from patients with a similar diagnoses, simultaneously analyzing tumor and tumor microenvironment activity. The solution will identify all significant somatic alterations, protein expression, the activity of tumor-promoting and suppressing processes, tumor microenvironment cellular composition, tumor heterogeneity, tumor clonality, hereditary predisposition, viral infestation and pharmacogenomics among other molecular features.

"We are very excited to partner with NEC," said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO at BostonGene. "The collaboration between NEC and BostonGene demonstrates the combined commitment to delivering truly breakthrough therapies that identify personalized, effective treatments to dramatically improve patients' chances for survival and quality of life."

"We are partnering with BostonGene because of its advanced patient analysis services," said Osamu Fujikawa, Senior Vice President at NEC Corporation. "The strategic collaboration with BostonGene is reflective of our mission to improve cancer patient outcomes. BostonGene's innovative data analytics platform combined with NEC's cutting-edge AI technology gives us the tools needed to focus on advancing treatment options for cancer patients."

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene Corporation is pioneering the use of biomedical software for advanced patient analysis and personalized therapy decision making in the fight against cancer. BostonGene's unique solution performs sophisticated analytics to aid clinicians in their evaluation of viable treatment options for each patient's individual genetics, tumor and tumor microenvironment, clinical characteristics and disease profile. BostonGene's mission is to enable physicians to provide every patient with the highest probability of survival through optimal cancer treatments using advanced, personalized therapies. For more information, visit BostonGene at new windowhttp://www.BostonGene.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


July 21, 2020 09:45 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Enterprise IT, BioTech
NEC Corporation
